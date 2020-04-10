Food parcels for school children dumped at An Post depots

Thousands of food parcels due to be sent to disadvantaged children have been abandoned at An Post depots in what it describes as an attempt by profitable companies to get it to take on huge volumes of deliveries for free.

An Post previously agreed to assist with the efforts to get food parcels to disadvantaged students when they cannot be delivered by any other means. It is understood that the free service was only to be used in certain, limited cases.

However, An Post has now confirmed that certain food companies have sent huge volumes of parcels to its depots in a bid to avail of the complimentary service.

“Providing free deliveries for profitable companies is simply not an option,” said David McRedmond, the chief executive of An Post.

“We are here to serve the Government and to serve the citizen. Our postmen and postwomen are doing the most extraordinary public service during this crisis and I am hugely proud of them.

“There is a limit to what we can ask them to do in addition to all they are already doing.”

Mr McRedmond added that business customers pay business rates to use An Post services.

In a statement, An Post said it is happy to continue to provide assistance with the delivery of food parcels on a complimentary basis within agreed limits. However, it has been forced to clarify the assistance it can currently provide to local schools.

Sinn Féin’s education spokesman, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, said reports of delivery difficulties are extremely worrying.

“We are talking about the nutrition of some of the most disadvantaged families in Ireland,” he said. “An Post is undoubtedly busy at this time, providing services it never did before, and community support for people. I know their staff are doing unbelievable work.”

All I know is that unless this is solved, there are children out there who will not get the school meals, and they are the losers in this.

“If this route doesn’t work, the Department of Education needs to find another, and they need to give clear advice to principals on how parcels are meant to be delivered.

“The priority, and the urgency here, is to ensure that children are fed, and get these parcels.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the school meals scheme is school-led, not supplier-led.

“Please note that the school meals scheme was continued on the basis of children who are most in need being identified,” said the spokesman.

“Schools have been informed that An Post can facilitate only non-perishable food items and that schools need to verify in advance that An Post offices can assist with delivery.”