Focus Ireland report: Family homelessness at 'unprecedented' levels

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 10:48 AM
By Joel Slattery

Family homelessness nationwide is at unprecedented levels, while the number in Dublin rose for the sixth year in a row, according to Focus Ireland's Review of 2018

The report shows that there are 9,968 people homeless across the country with two-thirds of these in the Dublin Region.

The charity has said that they worked with over 15,000 people in the past 12 months and despite their efforts, the number of families entering homelessness has increased.

They are calling on the Dáil to take more action, criticising the "over-reliance" on the private rental market and the number of social houses being built.

"This year is seeing the largest ever increase in family homelessness. While a significant number of individuals and families have been supported to move on from homelessness, there have been a number of challenges that has seen homelessness increase again this year to new record highs," the report states.

Focus Ireland say the challenges they face are:

  • A reduction in allocations by some Local Authorities
  • The continuing housing crisis has led to increasing tightening of the private rental market
  • The number of families entering homelessness increased
  • While the majority of those in emergency accommodation are in the Dublin Region (67%) 2018 has seen homelessness and in particular family homelessness in the rest of Ireland grows to unprecedented levels

"When we take account of the reclassification family homelessness in Ireland rose by 52% in 2018," the report states.

"Once again homelessness has risen (and) family homelessness has risen for the sixth year in a row and we have seen record numbers of nearly 10,000 people homeless, that (includes) nearly 4,000 children," Spokesperson for Focus Ireland, Roughan MacNamara said.

"Focus Ireland is calling for significant action in the new year to tackle this ever-rising issue."


