First-timer McKeever Cairns takes seat after recount marathon

It took two recounts and four days but Holly McKeever Cairns has secured the final seat in Bantry West Cork LEA amid high drama on the 16th floor of Cork County Hall.

The 29-year-old pipped Independent candidate Finbarr Harrington by just one vote, flipping the outcome of Sunday night’s first full count when the latter had been deemed elected by the same margin.

Ms McKeever Cairns, a farmer and businesswoman, called for the first recount which carried across Monday and into Tuesday morning. Following extensive discussions over doubtful ballots, it emerged that five invalid votes had been included in the first full count.

With those removed, it changed the landscape significantly, with the quota reduced by one in the four-seat LEA. The result of the first recount put Ms McKeever Cairns, supported by Social Democrats joint leader Roisin Shortall, one ahead, gaining two votes in the recount while Harrington’s total remained the same.

Mr Harrington, a longtime community activist, called for the second recount. While it proceeded swiftly, concluding before 5pm, it all came down to 22 doubtful papers. In an enthralling development, the tension was ratcheted up as those papers were combed through, one-by-one, like a high-stakes game of Snap, at a table around which the two candidates, their representatives, and returning officer Maurice Manning and his team explained the reasoning behind the decision made on each one. This gripping spectacle was played out as supporters of both candidates watched on, hanging on every word.

Shortly before 9pm, the announcement came, but Mr Harrington had already conceded defeat in magnanimous fashion, calling Ms McKeever Cairns a “wonderful person”, someone who had similar beliefs to his own.

“Tonight it’s all about Holly,” he said.

Ms Shortall said:

It was by far the tightest battle that I have ever witnessed. There was one vote in it. It just shows how well the system works.

She said the win was significant for the party, which has trebled its number of councillors nationally, adding: “People like Holly McKeever are the future of Irish politics.”

The winning candidate paid tribute to Mr Harrington and his family, outlining how she has “many aspirations” for her time on Cork County Council, including making West Cork a place where people stay and return to.

“I never expected this turn of events,” said Ms McKeever Cairns. As for the roundtable discussion on the doubtful ballots in the second recount, she said: “I always felt calm. I’m not sure if later on tonight or next week I will realise what happened.”

Sunday’s first full count had given her the third highest number of first preferences in a crowded field, only for victory to be seemingly whipped away at the last. Yet 48 hours later, it was her hour, and her seat.

Following the mammoth count process, she said: “It shows the importance of getting out to vote. Literally, every single vote counts.”