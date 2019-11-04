News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

First survey of Boyne uncovers Neolithic log boats

First survey of Boyne uncovers Neolithic log boats
Picture: Ciara Wilkinson
By Elaine Keogh
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Archaeologists have identified what could be Neolithic log boats as well as boulders, perhaps intended to be used in the building of Newgrange or Knowth, in the river bed of the Boyne, near to the famous monuments.

The survey of the river, believed to be the first of its kind, is the work of a team of researchers from UCD’s School of Archaeology and the University of Ulster’s School of Geography and Environmental Science, funded by the Royal Irish Academy.

They are focused on the river bed where it runs through the Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site and are part of a project to look at the role of the Boyne.

The research is led by Dr Stephen Davis, UCD School of Archaeology, who said that despite being a key thoroughfare and trade route over millennia, “our understanding of the river was identified in the 2009 Brú na Bóinne Research Framework as a major knowledge gap”.

“The project had three main aims: to undertake new mapping of the river channel and to potentially identify new archaeological features, to explore the landscape of the river at Brú na Bóinne using geographic information systems (GIS), and to collate local folklore relating to the Boyne from the Schools’ Collection to better understand the Boyne in its local context.”

The results of the surveys have not disappointed and come just months after other non-invasive work discovered 40 previously unknown monuments close to Newgrange. In addition to learning more about the structure of the river, this latest research has so far identified 100 items of interest in a 10km stretch, 10 of which appear to be “log boat type anomalies”.

READ MORE

Photos of patients sleeping on floor shows University Hospital Waterford 'in absolute crisis', says campaigner


More in this Section

UK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North BelfastUK election: UUP to step aside for DUP in North Belfast

Catholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centreCatholic group in pre-planning with Waterford Council for female-only addiction rehab centre

Banks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: NaughtenBanks should pay credit unions' regulation costs: Naughten

Unpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart troubleUnpublished HSE report links Dublin air quality to asthma-related illnesses and heart trouble


Lifestyle

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

Anyone travelling the roads at this time of year will inevitably note examples of crude hedge-cutting. And the irony is that local authorities, which should be prime protectors of the environment, are often responsible for this.Hedges vital for wildlife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »