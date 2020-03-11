News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
First Irish death recorded as country prepares to enter 'new phase' of coronavirus

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Additional reporting by Greg Murphy and PA

The first death associated with the coronavirus in Ireland has been recorded.

It is understood that the female patient died earlier today in a hospital in the east of the country.

The patient is understood to be elderly with an underlying illness.

There is a total of 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further update on this death and the number of cases will be given by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

In a statement Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient.

"I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

"We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice."

Meanwhile, the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) says Ireland is entering “a new phase” of coronavirus.

In a tweet, Paul Reid said: “We are entering a new phase in #Covid19. I fully support our hospitals who have to make decisions on restricting visitors based on clinical risk, patient and public safety.

“Please do as we urge and our ask will increase as we progress.”

Mr Reid did not elaborate further on the tweet. Ireland is currently in the containment phase with 34 cases of Covid-19, bringing the overall total on the island of Ireland to 52.

In Cork, a hospital has said that they have three patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mercy University Hospital said that all three have visited an affected region.

In a statement MUH said:

"Mercy University Hospital (MUH) confirms that it has three inpatients who have tested positive for Covid 19, all associated with travel to an infected region.

"These patients were diagnosed in the community and had a co-ordinated, planned admission to MUH.

"The patients are in a dedicated room in the hospital where they are receiving appropriate care.

The correct protective measures have been used at all times by all staff involved in caring for these patients.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

