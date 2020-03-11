First Irish coronavirus death recorded in the east of the country

The first death associated with the coronavirus in Ireland has been recorded.

It is understood that the female patient died earlier today in a hospital in the east of the country.

The patient is understood to be elderly with an underlying illness.

There is a total of 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further update on this death and the number of cases will be given by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

Meanwhile, a Cork hospital has said that they have three patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mercy University Hospital said that all three have visited an affected region.

In a statement MUH said:

"Mercy University Hospital (MUH) confirms that it has three inpatients who have tested positive for Covid 19, all associated with travel to an infected region.

"These patients were diagnosed in the community and had a co-ordinated, planned admission to MUH.

"The patients are in a dedicated room in the hospital where they are receiving appropriate care.

The correct protective measures have been used at all times by all staff involved in caring for these patients.