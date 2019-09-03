First cars removed from Douglas multi-storey carpark

Opel Ireland says it is liaising with gardaí in Cork who are still investigating the devastating multi-storey carpark inferno in Douglas at the weekend.

The news emerged as the operation to remove up to 190 cars from the least affected areas of carpark got underway today. It could take up to a week to complete.

Opel said it has offered the investigation team every assistance required as investigators try to establish the exact model of Opel Zafira which is believed to have been the seat of the intense blaze which destroyed the Douglas Village Shopping Centre carpark on Saturday.

At least 60 cars were gutted, the central section of the carpark is facing demolition, and the shopping centre will remain closed until the demolition is complete. There is still no timeline for reopening.

Millions of euro worth of stock is set to spoil and hundreds of retail workers face an anxious wait.

But there was some good news for some of them today as one of the centre's anchor tenants, Tesco, which employs 103-people in its store, said it is committed to maintaining a presence there.

"We will continue to work closely with the management of the centre as we all work together to get back on our feet," it said in a statement.

Gardaí are satisfied that the blaze started accidentally in a people carrier which was parked on level one of the carpark. But they have yet to publicly confirm the exact model.

However, a spokesperson for Opel Ireland confirmed that it is liaising with gardaí and pointed out that the investigation is ongoing.

“Until we know more we cannot comment at this early stage. This is a very upsetting time for all involved. We will provide additional updates as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Opel, or Vauxhall in the UK, had to recall Zafira people carriers for a third time over fears the vehicles could burst into flames.

Up to 235,000 Zafira Bs across Ireland, England and Europe, were previously recalled in separate recalls in 2015 and 2016 after a series of spontaneous fires in the car type.

In the first recall, the car company asked owners of Zafira B models built between 2005 and 2014, to return the vehicles for repair due to a potential fire risk linked to the heater fan and ventilation system.

However, it had to issue a second recall the next year after evidence was found of improper repairs which could lead to overheating of the heating system’s electrical components and create a potential for fire.

It affected nearly 8,200 Zafira owners in Ireland.

A third recall was issued last April for Zafira B models built between 2005 and 2014 which did not have electronic climate control after the company said it had identified a small number of vehicles with wiring that had overheated and melted, and which could lead to a fire.

It has yet to be confirmed if the car at the centre of the Douglas fire probe got a recall notice or if the vehicle underwent the required modifications.

Meanwhile, the operation to remove by crane the estimated 190 cars still inside the carpark began around lunchtime today - a day earlier than expected.

About seven cars were removed in the first hour. The operation is expected to take several days.

The cars were towed to a secure parking lot nearby where they will be inspected by insurance assessors before they can be handed back to their owners.

The Shipton Group, which manages the shopping centre, said it is liaising closely with vehicle owners.

But the Irish Examiner understands that it may not be possible to recover the most badly damaged vehicles in the carpark's central section and that they may have to be dealt with during the demolition phase which is due to start next week.

Aviva Insurance said it will provide free car hire for up to 10-days for its motor insurance customers who were affected by the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Green Party has called for a review of fire regulations after senior fire officers confirmed there is no requirement for sprinklers to be fitted in over-ground multi-storey carparks - only in underground carparks.

A similar blaze in a carpark next to the Liverpool Echo Arena in 2017 destroyed more than 1,000 cars, causing some stg£20m damage.

Cllr Lorna Bogue said while research after this incident suggested that sprinkler systems are effective at curbing these types of fires, no changes have been made to fire regulations.

The Department of Social Protection advised those who have been made unemployed as a result of the fire to contact their local Intreo Centre to apply for social welfare support.

Arrangements have also been made for social welfare customers who attended the post office in the shopping centre to collect their child benefit and other welfare payments from the post office in SuperValu, Blackrock instead. And Douglas library, which is based in the shopping centre, said Tory Top library is now the default collection point until it reopens.