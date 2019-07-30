News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Firefighter injured after crew attacked while tackling rubbish fire at halting site

Firefighter injured after crew attacked while tackling rubbish fire at halting site
Rubbish at Spring Lane last year.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 09:46 AM

A firefighter was injured last night after his crew was pelted with rocks and stones while tackling a rubbish fire at a halting site on the northside of Cork city.

The fire crew from Cork City Fire Brigade was forced to withdraw from the entrance to Spring Lane halting site in Ballyvolane at around 11pm for health and safety reasons.

Their injured colleague was taken to the emergency department at Cork University Hospital for treatment for a lower leg injury and was released a short time later.

It is the latest incident at the overcrowded halting site which has been the subject of controversy for several years.

Firefighters have responses to dozens of rubbish fires at the adjoining Ellis’s Yard site in recent years.

They were accompanied by gardai on several occasions.

The Ellis’s yard site was cleared of several hundred tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish earlier this year.

A security hut installed there soon afterwards was burned out and security staff were threatened by members of a masked gang armed with bats and golf club.

Several recent incidents of illegal dumping on the roads nearby are also being investigated.

READ MORE

UCC expert named new child protection rapporteur

More on this topic

Work on repairing historic Shakey bridge set to beginWork on repairing historic Shakey bridge set to begin

Insurance costs could ruin eco-tourism industry, Cork business owners claimInsurance costs could ruin eco-tourism industry, Cork business owners claim

County council to provide dog fouling bins to voluntary groups in CorkCounty council to provide dog fouling bins to voluntary groups in Cork

There's a 'Sheen' to Kenmare's high end homes in Mountain ViewThere's a 'Sheen' to Kenmare's high end homes in Mountain View

CorkEllis's YardFireTOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Five-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugsFive-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugs

Two jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scamTwo jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scam

Dublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitressDublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitress

Here's everything you need to know about Public Services CardsHere's everything you need to know about Public Services Cards


Lifestyle

Sean Scully started his life in poverty in Inchicore, but as he turns 75, he returns to the Dublin suburb as one of the world's most acclaimed living artists, writes Richard Purden.Sean Scully comes back to Ireland to be honoured in his birthplace

Jason Deans’ exhibition in Cobh touches on Brexit and emigration, writes Colette Sheridan.Floating ideas on Ireland’s migrant culture

Who needs pregnancy, nappies, school runs and incontinence pants? And that’s just the children, says Aileen C. O’Reilly.Pregnancy, nappies and school runs? Single, childless, and loving it!

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »