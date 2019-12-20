News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fire safety officers threaten legal action against overcrowded Limerick hospital

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 07:37 AM

University Hospital Limerick has been threatened with legal action by fire safety officers.

It comes following an inspection in March of this year when 38 patients were found to be waiting on trolleys.

This exceeds the number of trolleys set out in the fire safety notice of 29, according to the Irish Times.

At one point in April, there were more patients on trolleys in corridors and wards at the hospital than there was across the entirety of Dublin’s nine hospitals, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

There were 72 patients, including 54 in the ED and 18 on general wards, waiting for a bed at UHL while across Dublin, there were 71 patients.

Fire officers say they are "seriously concerned" as there have been several breaches on the maximum number of patients permitted without a bed.

