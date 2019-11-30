Fine Gael's Burke optimistic about chances in 2020 General Election

Fine Gael's Colm Burke is optimistic about his chances of securing a seat in the General Election in 2020 but conceded that it is now unlikely that he will secure a seat in the by-election.

The Senator trails Fianna Fail's Padraig O'Sullivan in the Cork North-Central race and has now slipped behind Sinn Féin's Thomas Gould too.

But he was keen to point out that he has exceeded the Party's performance in the 2016 General Election and that the party is confident of building further.

Burke has already been added to the ticket for 2020 where he will be joined by running mate Lorraine O'Neill.

"It was a great team effort by Fine Gael to get here," he said.

"In the last General Election, we came in third. We have improved our percentage. We have got over a quota. We must go out and continue to work and to deliver."

Mr Burke declined to be drawn on whether Dara Murphy's announcement that he will resign his seat in Cork North-Central has impacted his result this time around.

"In the last few days, it did come up on the doors," he said.

"Concern had been expressed but I am very much focused on what I am doing in North-Central. I am not going to get involved on the issue."