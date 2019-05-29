Fine Gael to undertake internal review into Maria Bailey swing case

Update: Fine Gael has confirmed an internal review will be established to examine the facts surrounding Deputy Maria Bailey's civil case that was dropped earlier this week.

Deputy Bailey met the Taoiseach to discuss the matter today and her radio interview earlier this week, which was not sanctioned by the party.

In a statement following the meeting Fine Gael announced that in relation to the civil case which has been withdrawn by Ms Bailey it would undertake an internal review to establish all the facts into what happened.

This review, it said, would be carried out by senior counsel David Kennedy.

Highlighting that it would not be making any further comment at this time the party said Ms Bailey had agreed to participate fully with the review and will remain as chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, while the review is being carried out.

Fine Gael statement re Maria Bailey.. an internal review to be conducted but no mention of sanction as of now #iestaff pic.twitter.com/k07rU8HzaX — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) May 29, 2019

Josepha Madigan and Maria Bailey pictured in 2016 at Leinster House on Kildare Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Madigan urged to clarify if she advised Maria Bailey over 'swing' case

Earlier: Culture Minister Josepha Madigan must clarify if she personally gave Fine Gael colleague and TD Maria Bailey any professional advice when she took her now infamous "swing" legal case, an opposition leader has said, writes Fiachra O'Cionnaith.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government should make Ms Madigan clarify the situation and that "if they were minded to listen to my advice I would advise them to clarify that point".

Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the Midlands North West European elections count centre in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Wednesday afternoon, Ms McDonald was asked if she has any concerns over Madigan Solicitors' involvement in the case.

Ms Bailey lodged the now dropped case against the Dean Hotel in 2015, the year before she became a TD. Ms Madigan, who also became a TD, only stepped back from her family solicitor firm the following year, in 2017.

Asked if Ms Madigan should clarify whether or not she advised Ms Bailey in a professional capacity on the case between 2015 and 2017, Ms McDonald said:

"Well, if they were minded to listen to my advice, I would advise them to clarify that point if for no other reason than if you guys are asking the question, until they clarify it you're going to keep asking the question.

"So I would have thought it just a matter of common sense that they might do so."

Ms Madigan and Ms Bailey have both declined to clarify the matter in multiple media opportunities throughout the election count week.