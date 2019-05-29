NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael to undertake internal review into Maria Bailey swing case

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 06:55 PM

Update: Fine Gael has confirmed an internal review will be established to examine the facts surrounding Deputy Maria Bailey's civil case that was dropped earlier this week.

Deputy Bailey met the Taoiseach to discuss the matter today and her radio interview earlier this week, which was not sanctioned by the party.

In a statement following the meeting Fine Gael announced that in relation to the civil case which has been withdrawn by Ms Bailey it would undertake an internal review to establish all the facts into what happened.

This review, it said, would be carried out by senior counsel David Kennedy.

Highlighting that it would not be making any further comment at this time the party said Ms Bailey had agreed to participate fully with the review and will remain as chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, while the review is being carried out.

Josepha Madigan and Maria Bailey pictured in 2016 at Leinster House on Kildare Street, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Madigan urged to clarify if she advised Maria Bailey over 'swing' case

Earlier: Culture Minister Josepha Madigan must clarify if she personally gave Fine Gael colleague and TD Maria Bailey any professional advice when she took her now infamous "swing" legal case, an opposition leader has said, writes Fiachra O'Cionnaith.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the Government should make Ms Madigan clarify the situation and that "if they were minded to listen to my advice I would advise them to clarify that point".

Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the Midlands North West European elections count centre in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Wednesday afternoon, Ms McDonald was asked if she has any concerns over Madigan Solicitors' involvement in the case.

Ms Bailey lodged the now dropped case against the Dean Hotel in 2015, the year before she became a TD. Ms Madigan, who also became a TD, only stepped back from her family solicitor firm the following year, in 2017.

Asked if Ms Madigan should clarify whether or not she advised Ms Bailey in a professional capacity on the case between 2015 and 2017, Ms McDonald said:

"Well, if they were minded to listen to my advice, I would advise them to clarify that point if for no other reason than if you guys are asking the question, until they clarify it you're going to keep asking the question.

"So I would have thought it just a matter of common sense that they might do so."

Ms Madigan and Ms Bailey have both declined to clarify the matter in multiple media opportunities throughout the election count week.

READ MORE

#Elections2019: Twitter reach doesn't translate to electoral success for Sinn Féin

More on this topic

Leo Varadkar endorses Minister's criticism of Maria Bailey over 'swing-gate' case

Heather Humphreys: Businesses being punished by 'compensation culture'

A closer look at Maria Bailey: Who is the controversial 'swing case' TD?

FULL TRANSCRIPT: Maria Bailey should have spoken to Taoiseach before RTÉ interview - Harris

Maria BaileySinn FeinTOPIC: Maria Bailey

More in this Section

Paschal Donohoe says he isn't 'a playboy with the public purse'

Australian MP 'hopeful' for Irish family facing deportation

Missing Dublin man, 71, believed to be in Wales

Billy Kelleher: Political system has 'vested interest' in low voter turn out


Lifestyle

Fierce loyalty of Irish senior women's hockey team doesn’t end on the pitch

Mum's the Word: Trick or treat? Getting kids to eat the good stuff can prove scary

Cruise liner makes work and holidays plain sailing for Cork's Ciara Ambrose

Gardening strikes a chord with all ages to swap screens for the outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »