News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Fine Gael only aiming to win 1 out of 4 by-election seats, Taoiseach says

Fine Gael only aiming to win 1 out of 4 by-election seats, Taoiseach says
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 03:43 PM

Fine Gael is only aiming to win one out of the four upcoming by-election seats.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told his party that winning by-elections is always very difficult for the party in Government and has set his sights on securing one seat.

Mr Varadkar has also indicated that he wants to hold the next General Election in May stating it would be "the right moment" to hold a ballot.

Four Dáil seats were vacated by Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher, Fine Gael's Frances Fitzgerald and two Independents 4 Change TDs, Mick Wallace and Clare Daly, following the European Elections in May.

Mr Varadkar told his party colleagues that the months ahead will be busy, citing Brexit, the budget and the matter of four by-elections.

"Winning by-elections is very difficult for Government parties. It has only happened three times in 35 years. But it can be done. There are four by-elections and only one of the four seats was held by Fine Gael.

"We should aim to win one and get the equivalent of something close to a Dáil quota for each of them so that our candidates will be in a strong position to take a seat when the General Election comes."

Mr Varadkar added that he would need the full support of the party to secure one by-election seat.

Fine Gael has selected Verona Murphy in Wexford, Colm Burke was named the candidate for Cork North Central on Wednesday night while candidates have yet to be chosen in Dublin Mid-West and Fingal.

Mr Burke said he had put in the work over many years and will challenge for the seat vacated by Mr Kelleher.

"I was a councillor for 12 years and I was Lord Mayor, the area I represented was the north-west ward which wouldn't have been traditionally Fine Gael so I hope people would see me for the work I have put in," Mr Burke said.

READ MORE

Taoiseach eyeing up May 2020 general election date

More on this topic

Taoiseach eyeing up May 2020 general election dateTaoiseach eyeing up May 2020 general election date

Government won't 'sugarcoat' effect of no-deal Brexit, Tánaiste saysGovernment won't 'sugarcoat' effect of no-deal Brexit, Tánaiste says

Fine Gael criticises Fianna Fáil demands for €4.35bn spending in six monthsFine Gael criticises Fianna Fáil demands for €4.35bn spending in six months

Fine Gael can still shed lacklustre image by tackling issues head-onFine Gael can still shed lacklustre image by tackling issues head-on


TOPIC: Fine Gael

More in this Section

TD admits Galway direct provision meeting had 'some very troubling comments'TD admits Galway direct provision meeting had 'some very troubling comments'

Debris falls from building on Cork's St Patrick's StDebris falls from building on Cork's St Patrick's St

Residential property prices have risen 85% since 2013; Dublin by 94%Residential property prices have risen 85% since 2013; Dublin by 94%

Gardaí in Cork murder probe charge man with trespassing to commit an assaultGardaí in Cork murder probe charge man with trespassing to commit an assault


Lifestyle

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »