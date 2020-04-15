Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil agree to enter government together

After 98 years of enmity, bitterness, and division, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have formally ended hostilities and have agreed to enter government together, thus ending Civil War politics in Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin yesterday signed off on a “weird and wonderful” coalition deal aimed at avoiding a second general election.

The agreement will now go before both parliamentary parties today for ratification before it is shared with the Green Party, Labour Party, and Social Democrats whose inclusion in government is sought.

In a joint statement, the parties said: “Both Leaders met this morning and agreed the framework document. Both Leaders will brief their respective Parliamentary Parties tomorrow.”

In a message to all members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, chairman Martin Heydon wrote: “The Taoiseach has asked me to inform the parliamentary party that he met Micheál Martin earlier today and that they have agreed a policy framework document that could form the basis for a Programme for Government.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to forming a majority government of three or more parties/groups that will last five years with full and equal partnership between FG and FF at its centre.”

Fine Gael’s Minister Regina Doherty welcomed the agreement, saying: “Isn’t the world a weird and wonderful place. I think it’s a really positive development.”

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman and Cork South Central TD Michael McGrath heralded the deal and delivered a coded message to the other smaller parties to step up to the plate in the national interest.

“The Irish people have responded magnificently in the face of the current adversity, and they now need their politicians to step forward and provide leadership as we go about the task of rebuilding our economy and society in the years ahead,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“I believe the principles set out in this document represent the pillars on which an exciting and ambitious programme for government can be built, and we really hope that other parties will join the process now and exert a huge influence on the direction our country takes in the next five years.”

However, Opposition reaction to the deal was decidedly mixed.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane dismissed news of the agreement, saying it amounted to a power grab.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are only interested in power at all costs,” he said. “Confidence and supply was an attempt to control government and opposition at the same time. The electorate saw through it. Their aim is not to deliver real change but cling to power as they search for a mudguard.”

Sources in all three of the smaller parties told the Irish Examiner that they remain “sceptical” as to their participation in any government involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.