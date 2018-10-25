Final presidential debate was like Hamlet without prince

Presidential challenger Sean Gallagher attacked the Government as candidates in the race for the Park struggled to make an impact as the incumbent stayed away from the final debate of the campaign.

The last debate in the presidential election on the Tonight Show saw a discussion about everything from deportations to taxes, to the price of milk.

Presidential Candidates, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Seán Gallagher and MEP Liadh Ní Riada pictured alongside Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates on Virgin Media One’s The Tonight Show: Presidential Election Special.

Initially, presenter Ivan Yates landed the toughest blows as he quipped that President Michael D Higgins was a “pompous poet” who none of the contenders could beat.

The outspoken presenter went as far as to tell businessman Sean Gallagher that his campaign promises were “boring”.

It was all tongue in cheek, especially with the leader in the race staying away from the Ballymount studios for the verbal punch-up.

And that was always going to be the catch. WithoutMichael D, it certainly was Hamlet without the Prince.

It was a more relaxed affair instead with the five contenders who turned up sitting, smiling, laughing and ultimately helping viewers lose their marbles in these last moments of this warped contest. It was almost worth turning the sound down, just to watch the strange faces the contenders made.

So were we enlightened by the last debate? Ultimately no, but maybe a little entertained. There was ‘Saint Joan’ (Sen Joan Freeman), who said if she was a “one trick pony” on mental health that this was an important trick.

The wild Peter Casey said he regretted not getting a “big big bus” for the campaign while Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada insisted the IRA had gone away.

The bizarre debate turned at one stage to the price of milk, welfare payment amount, while Peter Casey even claimed the president could grant exceptions to deportation orders.

Businessman Gavin Duffy quipped at one stage that it was indeed bizarre that there were three candidates competing from Dragons’ Den.

Presenter Yates also went after the five contenders saying their campaigns had been a waste of time and that they would not get sufficient support to get their expenses refunded.

Of course, the elephant in the room was that indeed Michael D was not in that room.

Earlier, Sean Gallagher slammed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ministers for campaigning for President Higgins at a time when there is a housing crisis and hospital overcrowding.

He also admitted that he was involved in a minor car accident several years ago in which another motorist received a payout after damage to their vehicle.

The comments were made as the Cavan man arrived at Virgin Media studios.

Mr Higgins had said he was not attending the debate as he has a schedule as president which did not allow him to take part in the show.

Mr Gallagher questioned why cabinet ministers were giving out leaflets and campaigning for Mr Higgins in Dublin this week.

“To see the Cabinet come down Grafton St and make cups of tea and campaign for the president when there is a housing crisis, a crisis in our health service and no broadband in rural Ireland.”

However, Mr Gallagher was also asked about reports that he was involved in a traffic accident in 1991 which involved a €14,000 settlement.

The businessman said:

It was a minor car accident. Coming from a funeral in a cortege within my local village in a line of traffic between 5km-10km, a small bit of damage done to a bumper in front. The person who owned the car was later paid money by the insurance company and I was informed.

The debate was the last before polling day tomorrow.

Where the candidates stand

1. President Michael D Higgins, seeking a second term.

What he stands for:

Independent candidate supported by major parties. The former Labour minister promises to focus on four areas if returned for another seven years: equality, sustaining communities, shaping the

future and Ireland’s voice.

Highs and lows:

The incumbent’s campaign has suffered from a lack of transparency around spending, an apathy around missing live debates and claims about the use of the

Government jet to dog-grooming costs. While under attack from the other five contenders, he has remained calm and kept a distance from the mudslinging.

Queries which dogged his campaign include around whether Mr Higgins stayed in a €3,000-a-night suite in Switzerland; the lack of auditing for a special €300,000 allowance; why he used the Learjet to travel to Belfast and how state monies financed an upgrade of his private Galway home. Rivals claimed without evidence, that €10,000 was splashed out on grooming Bród and Sioda, his two Bernese mountain dogs.

Poll ratings:

Polls predict a landslide win for the 77-year-old, with support reaching 68%.

2. Sean Gallagher

What he stands for:

The businessman and former Dragon’s Den investor was the runner-up in the 2011 presidential race.

The Independent candidate is advocating economic recovery for communities and would also focus on divisions and disabilities if elected. He also believes Ireland will at some stage be united.

Highs and Lows:

The bitter 2011 campaign has been dragged up by Mr Gallagher regularly, with some still suggesting he is a proxy Fianna Fáil contender.

The businessman has zoned in on spending by Mr Higgins. Promising to stay in embassies rather than hotels, Mr Gallagher ran what he says was a values-based campaign.

However, his decision not to participate in debates without the incumbent backfired on him amid claims he was invisible over the last seven years.

Nonetheless, his established position from 2011 will likely help his vote. However, his campaign has not lifted as was expected.

Poll ratings:

Recent polls put support for the businessman on 11% to 12%, a much lower level compared to 2011.

3. Communications expert Gavin Duffy was the first Dragon’s Den investor to enter the race.

What he stands for:

He promises to speak out about “infrastructural” challenges if elected and would operate, what he terms, a “dynamic” presidency akin to previous office-holders.

Brexit is at the centre of his bid and he has also floated the idea of an international youth corps.

Highs and Lows:

Mr Duffy was forced to admit previous driving convictions, including where he hit a woman (driving while uninsured), leaving her with sustained injuries. The businessman also faced questions about advising Denis O’Brien over the Moriarty Tribunal.

He has also talked about whether AIB should be sold or not, a matter outside the role of the presidency. However, his campaign has been bland and his main attraction has been attacks on once-fellow Dragon’s Den colleagues.

Poll rating:

Mr Duffy is also in danger of coming last in tomorrow’s presidential contest, polling 4% of votes, despite being a confident speaker.

4. Liadh Ní Riada

What she stands for:

The Sinn Féin MEP is the only official party candidate in the race. Formerly involved in television production, the daughter of composer Seán Ó Riada rose through the party’s ranks.

She is a fluent Irish speaker, believes in a united Ireland, and promises to bring energy to the president’s role.

Highs and Lows:

The Cork native’s campaign launch was overshadowed by criticism about Sinn Féin’s treatment of IRA abuse victim Mairia Cahill. The campaign was also dogged by questions around her concerns about the HPV vaccine and how she contacted her children’s school about it.

She now supports its use. A decision to wear the poppy if elected president also went against her own party’s views. It is also curious she had no party logo on posters. The MEP also tripped up on her previous claim of taking the average industrial wage, finally admitting her take-home pay after tax is €60,000. She previously told Hot Press she takes home the average industrial wage.

She was front and centre of queries about spending by Michael D Higgins.

Poll ratings:

Support for the Sinn Féin candidate has been hovering around 9%.

5. Peter Casey, the former Dragon’s Den venture capitalist is an Irish millionaire based in the United States.

What he stands for:

Tapping into the diaspora has formed part of Mr Casey’s campaign promises. He also wants foreign students to spend time here.

He says Ireland’s neutrality is outdated and we should align ourselves with Nato.

Highs and Lows:

His profile in the race has risen for the wrong reasons. He claimed Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority as they are “basically people camping on someone else’s land”. The millionaire said they don’t pay their fair share of taxes, despite the fact Mr Casey pays his in the US.

He took aim at those on welfare and has claimed, without evidence, that Mr Higgins spent €10,000 grooming two Bernese dogs. Mr Casey claims Ireland could sell passports to the diaspora and raise some €300m. He also says he would only serve five out of the seven years in the Park if elected.

Poll rating:

Starting off with the lowest support at 2% in the race, he may poll more after his criticisms.

6. Independent senator Joan Freeman is the co-founder of charity Pieta House.

What she stands for:

The senator has prioritised mental health and elderly people and says she is the only true independent candidate without significant funding or party backing. Ms

Freeman has promised to invest in the public’s wellbeing and build links to Irish people abroad.

Highs and Lows:

Initially questioned about her family’s links to the religious body, the Iona Institute, she has silenced critics after her daughter came out in her defence. Nonetheless, she claims her faith was “absolutely responsible” for curing her eczema on a visit to Knock Shrine when she was a teenager.

Her decision to borrow €120,000 from a former boyfriend for her campaign caused problems. She said it was a personal loan from the Herbalife former president, whose company was fined for pyramid selling. During debates, she has come across as prickly and defensive when questioned. Nonetheless, she has kept her dignity and tried to steer debates towards campaigning issues.

Poll rating:

Joan Freeman is in danger of securing the wooden spoon with 6% support.