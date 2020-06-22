News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Filming of girl, 14, referred to gardaí

Filming of girl, 14, referred to gardaí
File image.
By Michael Clifford
The Mick Clifford Podcast is available here.
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 06:20 AM

A case in which a 14-year-old girl was filmed in a state of undress and the clip disseminated on social media has been referred to gardaí despite alleged attempts by her school to ignore the incident.

The case involves a girl inadvertently caught on a video made by a classmate in a female changing area in the mixed-gender school. The girl was not wearing anything below her waist and the clip was uploaded on Snapchat.

Once the dissemination of the video was discovered by the girl’s parents, they contacted the school. They were assured that it was a very serious issue and that the clip had been located, would be destroyed, and best practice in child protection would be followed.

The girls who made the video were suspended for a day for breaking the rules on filming in a changing area.

More than two years later, the clip was circulated again and had a major impact on the student.

“She started suffering panic attacks,” the girl’s mother told the Irish Examiner. “She had come across it again. I thought it was unlikely that it could have resurfaced.

“When I had been told that everything would be done to get rid of it, I believed them.”

The parents attempted to establish why it could still be in circulation and what had been done to destroy it.

After repeated attempts to get this information from school authorities, the parents were assured “records” showed proper procedure had been followed. They were assured by the board of management that a review had shown “the incident was dealt with according to the code of conduct”.

Yet when the family accessed the data on the incident, they found the case had not been raised at school board level in the months after it occurred and the person designated to manage child protection issues had no record of it.

It was referred to Tusla but when the parents liaised with the child protection agency they discovered the information conveyed from the school referenced a false, relatively innocuous incident. Tusla then determined it be referred to gardaí.

The principal of the school said it was policy not to comment on any issue involving individual students.

READ MORE

Michael Clifford: A girls changing room, a revealing video, and a school with questions to answer

More on this topic

Michael Clifford: A girls changing room, a revealing video, and a school with questions to answerMichael Clifford: A girls changing room, a revealing video, and a school with questions to answer

Barnardos research shows negative impact of shutdown on childrenBarnardos research shows negative impact of shutdown on children

European social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in IrelandEuropean social affairs watchdog raises concerns about young workers in Ireland

Irish Examiner View: Children now - Nespresso outedIrish Examiner View: Children now - Nespresso outed

TOPIC: Child protection

More in this Section

Green Party in North opposes draft programme for governmentGreen Party in North opposes draft programme for government

Gardaí make €340k cannabis seizure after van sped away from checkpointGardaí make €340k cannabis seizure after van sped away from checkpoint

Funeral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan to take place todayFuneral of Detective Garda Colm Horkan to take place today

Dr Holohan warns of potential 'widespread community transmission' as two more Covid-19 deaths announcedDr Holohan warns of potential 'widespread community transmission' as two more Covid-19 deaths announced


Lifestyle

For the past few months Inishturk has been in quarantine with only essential workers such as a nurse and maintenance crew for a mobile phone mast allowed in.Dan MacCarthy: Inisturk and a Covid-19 conundrum

As people respond to the magnetic pull of the sea, expect to see plenty of coastal images in the Irish Examiner’s readers’ photo competition.Donal Hickey: Explore your shore to find real treasure trove

Pufferfish species are present off Irish coasts. As long ago as 2002, an article in Matt Murphy’s informative quarterly, Sherkin Comment, reported that a blunthead pufferfish had been caught off Donegal in 1984, the most northerly record at that time.Damien Enright: Should you forgo fugu?

Home-schooling since March has been a learning curve. And not just for the kids! As the school year officially comes to an end, three mums tell Helen O’Callaghan what they’ve learned from ‘doing’ school at the kitchen table.Homeschooling: Learning on both sides of the kitchen table

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »