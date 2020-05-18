News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fianna Fáil's Éamon Ó Cuív doubts programme for government will get party support

Éamon Ó Cuív believes the discussions need to allow time for alternatives to be considered if they do not get the backing of party members. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 06:18 PM

A Fianna Fáil TD says he is not sure a programme for government with the Greens and Fine Gael will get the backing of the party.

The leaders of all three parties met today for two hours and reaffirmed their commitment to completing negotiations in good faith.

It follows a row between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil over election planning by the Department of Housing during a pandemic.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway West, Éamon Ó Cuív believes the discussions need to allow time for alternatives to be considered if they do not get the backing of party members.

He says: "There will be a deadline at some stage that we'll have to pass legislation particularly to keep the money flowing.

"We need and they need to build into their thought processes that they come to an end to these discussions at a time that allows you to have the ratification right from the party that still leaves enough time if that fails for other solutions to be looked at.

"There is no shortage of other alternatives."

