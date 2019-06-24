Fianna Fáil targets an additional 10 seats in next general election

Fianna Fáil has set targets to gain at least 10 seats in the next general election.

Micheál Martin’s party has identified a number of constituencies across the country, but are putting considerable resources into Dublin where they are now confident of taking back six extra seats.

After successful local elections last month, senior party sources believe Fianna Fáil could come back after a general election with representatives in every constituency.

“At a minimum, you are seeking to have a seat in each constituency,” a senior source said of their current Dáil representation. “Since 2016 we believe we have improved our national party vote, we believe we have improved marginally our Dublin vote so we would be hoping to be in a position to retain each of those 45 seats.”

The party performed well in areas such as the north inner city, in Ballymun and in the west of the city in suburbs such as Tallaght and Firhouse in the local elections which were described as “important strategic developments”.

Fianna Fáil won 279 seats in May’s local elections — a gain of 12 on 2011.

The party has secured 20 cathaoirligh, mayors, and lord mayor positions on local and city councils and it is from these wins that they are hoping to build at a national level.

“We have to make significant recovery in Dublin still and we believe that, in the local elections that have just gone, we have made steady progress,” said the source.

We have made encouraging progress, we have a stronger foundation in Dublin now.

“But we won’t take that for granted either and it’s a step by step process.”

Other constituencies where gains can be made in a general election include Wexford, Carlow-Kilkenny, Longford and Limerick city.

However, the timing of a general election will be crucial, with Mr Martin remaining adamant that he will honour the confidence and supply deal which was extended until next summer.

“I’m amused at all this talk of a general election, my position is consistent, it’s the position I set out before Christmas,” he recently said.