Home»Breaking News»ireland

Fianna Fáil making ground on Fine Gael, latest poll shows

Sunday, October 21, 2018 - 10:05 AM

Fianna Fáil is making ground on Fine Gael, according to the latest opinion poll.

A Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows that the party is up 3 points to 25%, but it still trails Fine Gael who remain unchanged on 33%.

The poll comes in the wake of the resignation of Denis Naughton as Communications Minister which does not appear to have adversely impacted the government.

Sinn Fein is up 1 point to 15%, the Independents have dropped 1 to 12%, while Labour is down 1 to 5%.

The Independent Alliance is unchanged on 4%, while the Green Party, also on 4%, is up 2 points.

Solidarity-People Before Profit dropped by two points to 0%.

1,000 adults over the age of 18 were interviewed between Thursday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 17, for the poll.

The poll compares to the last one published on September 16 and the margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

It comes ahead of talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on extending the Confidence and supply agreement.

The parties are set to begin a review of the deal next week.

Fine Gael announced that Simon Coveney, Pascal Donohue and Regina Doherty and Martin Heydon will lead the discussions for their party, while Fianna Fáil's review team will include Dara Calleary, Michael McGrath, Lisa Chambers and Charlie McConalogue.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Fianna FailFine GaelGovernmentPoliticsPoll

Related Articles

Armenia’s premier steps down in bid to force early election

Dáil to vote on Taoiseach's Cabinet reshuffle

Poll shows voters split between General Election and maintaining current govt

Readers' bolg: ‘New politics’ seem just like the politics of the past

More in this Section

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

Europe is a force for peace in N. Ireland and around the world, Belfast rally told

PSNI dispute President Higgins' security claims for Belfast trip

Robin Swann: DUP dragged unionism into the gutter


Breaking Stories

6 secrets for a smoother journey when flying with a newborn baby

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »