Fianna Fáil councillor: 'Stop whinging' over returning Cork traffic

A cycle lane on Model Farm Road in Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 04:16 PM

A Fianna Fáil councillor has urged some of those advocating for improved cycling infrastructure in Cork to "stop their whinging" and warned that there will be more cars on the road as the country emerges from lockdown next week.

Cllr Terry Shannon said many people will have no option but to use their cars to access cities because of the drastic reduction in capacity on buses to comply with physical distancing requirements.

He said it must be accepted that cycling is not an option for many and that private car usage will increase, at least in the short-term.

"The capacity of a single-decker bus has been reduced to just 10 passengers now to adhere to physical distancing guidelines," he said.

It's understood that the city's bus fleet will have around 25% of its pre-Covid-19 passenger capacity from next week.

And while Mr Shannon accepted that temporary bike lanes have been introduced in Dublin and other international cities in recent weeks, he said Cork's narrower streets and its topography make it more difficult to do something similar on Leeside.

He confirmed that the city's Marina amenity will be closed to vehicular traffic for three months from this Friday.

But he said despite the reaction by some involving in the cycling community, the Half Moon Lance access to Tramore Valley Park will not open to pedestrians and cyclists until proper infrastructure is installed to ensure the lane can be used by all safely.

It is estimated that it could cost up to €20,000. And that won't happen this year.

'Rush' of applications expected as pubs can apply for licences to open as restaurants

