FG ministers deny ‘sinister’ targeting of female FF TD

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, January 03, 2020 - 05:00 AM

Several leading Fine Gael ministers and party members have rejected accusations of targeting Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers in a “sinister” fashion, as claimed by Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, Mr McGrath hit out at the singling out of Ms Chambers, “a new TD, a newcomer, and a woman”.

Fine Gael in return has demanded an apology from Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin for demanding the resignation of then tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald in 2017.

Health Minister Simon Harris blasted Mr McGrath’s comments about Ms Chambers, a Mayo TD and Fianna Fáil’s Brexit spokeswoman.: as hypocritical for seeking to highlight the treatment of Ms Chambers, a Mayo TD and the party’s Brexit spokeswoman, when Fianna Fail “hounded” Ms Fitzgerald out of office.

“I think it’s actually quite hypocritical,” he told the Irish Examiner. “You will remember that this is the party that hounded my colleague, Frances Fitzgerald out of office and you will remember that then we actually had a process because fair due process is important.

“We actually had a process there where a judge who looked at all of the issues exonerated Frances. And you know what we haven’t had an apology. So will 2020 be the year that FF and Micheál Martin finally man up and actually apologise to Frances Fitzgerald for the way that they treated her?”

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said the questions being asked of Ms Chambers are merely seeking to “uphold standards”.

“Upholding standards now sinister,” she said. “What is sinister is an elected representative not knowing how to vote for herself alone, and how to take responsibility for her own actions instead of denying them.”

Fine Gael senator and former TD Jerry Buttimer, who is a rival in the upcoming election to Mr McGrath in the Cork South-Central, accused the Fianna Fáil finance spokesman of being “selective” in his attacks.

“Real case of Michael McGrath being selective,” he said on social media.

“Fianna Fáil had no problem targeting Frances Fitzgerald. His party drove her from office. Yet cleared and guess what, Fianna Fáil and Micheál Martin still owes her an apology. You were all quiet then.”

Mr McGrath warned the general election is set to be “nasty and personalised”. even though he says it puts the public off politics.

Michael McGrathPoliticsTOPIC: Politics

