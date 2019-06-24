News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FG members pass motion of no confidence in Waterford TD John Deasy

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 11:29 PM

Fine Gael members in Waterford unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in sitting TD John Deasy on tonight.

Local Senator Paudie Coffey confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the motion was passed at the meeting.

Mr Deasy, the government's special envoy to Washington, has been a TD since 2002 and is a highly respected Dáil member.

The former vice-chair of the Public Accounts Committee did not go before convention for the next general election but it is expected he would be added to the ticket.

Tensions between the Deasy and Coffey camps have existed for several years but a motion of no confidence in a sitting TD is extremely rare.

Requests for comment from the local branch, party headquarters and Mr Deasy are awaited.

John Fitzpatrick, local Secretary told the Irish Examiner: "A motion was unanimously passed at an FG constituency meeting tonight in Dungarvan where the members stated that they have no confidence in Deputy Deasy as a Fine Gael TD or as a prospective candidate for the party should he chose to run."

