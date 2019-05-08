FF’s Byrne complains over ‘Billy One Seat’ Kelleher

A rift has emerged between Fianna Fáil’s two candidates in Ireland South after Malcolm Byrne lodged an official complaint to party bosses about his party rival Billy Kelleher, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Emails from Mr Byrne allege repeated infringements by Mr Kelleher in counties he agreed to leave alone in order to try and win two out of five MEP seats on May 24.

The emails, seen by the Irish Examiner, show Mr Byrne has complained to the director of elections Lisa Chambers and party general secretary Sean Dorgan about Mr Kelleher’s “continued ignoring” of the agreed divide.

“Our campaign wishes to formally complain about the behaviour of my running mate, Billy Kelleher, who is continually breaching the agreed divide of the Ireland South constituency,” Mr Byrne wrote.

We are disappointed at the lack of ambition on Billy’s part and his inability to stick to a deal. It is essential that this matter is addressed quickly.

The party is said to be “aware of Mr Byrne’s concerns and they are being looked at. The divide is agreed and in place and we are seeing to maximise the vote.”

In one email from last Saturday, Mr Byrne said: “Being told that Billy Kelleher has been canvassing the area and being greeted on the M7 at Moneygall by a Kelleher billboard shows that the divide continues to be ignored. As I pointed out about my WLR debate this week, I was asked as to why Billy was canvassing in Waterford.”

In a previous email, Mr Byrne accused Mr Kelleher of being “prepared to spend significant sums in pursuit of his one seat strategy, with no action taken by the national campaign”.

“We knew there was a risk when in March, we asked that Billy be added to the ticket quickly after I beat him at convention, but we were always given to understand that it would be as part of the two-seat strategy that we had set out,” he said.

“We remain very positive and believe I will be fighting for that last seat but to ensure that it happens, we cannot allow the continued pursuit of the ‘Billy One Seat’ strategy.”

Mr Byrne complained that Mr Kelleher had taken billboard ads in Wicklow, Tipperary, and Kilkenny.

Mr Kelleher denied any attempt to undermine the pact. “Anybody who knows me and observed my work knows I always put the party first. Just look at my record especially since 2011 and that would have to be acknowledged.”

In response to Mr Byrne, Ms Chambers said: “I do not wish to see such adverts in place and will make that known. If and when such adverts are in fact on view we will certainly look at the situation then and assess any action or remedy required, you might inform me of same if and when it occurs.”