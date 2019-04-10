FF splits Ireland South in two as it targets European seats

Fianna Fáil bosses have controversially instructed its Ireland South MEP candidates to divide the constituency up between them in a bid to try and win two seats in May.

The Irish Examiner has learned that a major row erupted between Billy Kelleher, the party and Malcolm Byrne over the instructions which will see the candidates limit themselves to some parts of the vast constituency.

“Following a row, the party is dividing up the Ireland South constituency between Kelleher and Byrne. This has been done as an even divide on the basis of electors and Fianna Fáil votes across this vast area,” said a source.

The decision to split the constituency was signed off by director of elections Barry Cowen following heated discussions between the camps.

Mr Byrne, who is a Gorey-based councillor, will have first call on counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow where he will seek number one votes.

Mr Kelleher will limit himself to counties Cork, Clare, Kerry and Limerick county where his support is strongest.

It is understood that both candidates can campaign in Limerick City.

It has been confirmed that Mr Kelleher was less than pleased at the instruction and made his views known that as a national TD, his name would carry well across the constituency.

“Billy was less than happy to say the least. Clearly, he is the favourite to take a seat as he is well-known and well-liked. But he must obey party instructions,” said one party source.

But it was argued that Mr Byrne, who defeated Mr Kelleher at convention, must be helped given there is a realistic chance the party could win two of the five seats up for grabs.

Mr Kelleher confirmed that party bosses have determined that a vote strategy seeking two seats is being followed.

“The wisdom of that will be revealed once the results are in. It was a decision of the party and I will work with it,” he said.

For his part, Mr Byrne said he was “happy with the divide that has been agreed upon”.“It presents us as a party with the opportunity to win two seats and enable us to deliver two centrist Fianna Fáil voices,” said Mr Byrne.

Mr Byrne is less than pleased that the party added Mr Kelleher to the ticket.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael is finding it difficult to finalise a vote strategy for its three candidates, current MEPs Sean Kelly, Deirdre Clune and junior agriculture minister Andrew Doyle.

According to party sources, Mr Doyle is likely to concentrate on the east coast where he is based for his vote but it’s unclear how the party intends maximising its vote given Ms Clune and Mr Kelly are both based in the heart of Munster.

“Having the two MEPs so close together makes it trickier to implement any sort of an effective vote strategy but it is certainly being looked at,” one party insider said.

Both parties are working on the basis that there are five seats up for grabs as opposed to the four that are there at present.

The increase in seat allocation came about by the pending decision of Britain to leave the EU, which saw Ireland’s seat tally rise from 11 to 13.