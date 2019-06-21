FF calling on Government to address rising health insurance costs

Fianna Fáil is calling on the Government to address the spiralling cost of health insurance.

VHI is warning customers that its premiums will rise by an average of 6%, or €300 a year.

The insurance firm says it is due to the rising cost of healthcare in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil's health spokesman, Stephen Donnelly, said people can not afford the insurance increases: "What the Government needs to do is to engage with the VHI, engage with the other insurance companies and critically engage with the likes of the INMO, IMO, the IHCA, the various professional bodies for the healthcare professionals and find ways of bringing down the costs.

"The ultimate goal is that we have a fantastic accessible, high-quality single-tier health system."