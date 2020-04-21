News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fears 200 jobs at Bord na Móna could be axed

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 08:57 AM

200 jobs at Bord na Móna could be axed in the midlands in a week's time.

The BNM Group of Unions says it is because management plans to avail of the Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

It says this should be rejected by the board of the semi-state company and it is concerned another 200 jobs could go in a month.

Group of Unions secretary Willie Noone says there's no promised 'just transition' for workers to ensure employment.

“There could be a complete wipeout of workers in the Midland that have spent all their lives in peat," he said.

“All this talk from politicians about a just transition for workers in the Midlands, it all now seems to be a red herring.

“And it all seems to be lost with what’s going on in the rest of the country at this moment and time.

“We believe the company are trying to drive through these job losses and hope that people won’t actually see what’s happening, due to what’s happening in the wider economy.”

TOPIC: Employment

