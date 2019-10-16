News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Farmers disrupting beef taskfroce meeting 'totally unacceptable'

Farmers disrupting beef taskfroce meeting 'totally unacceptable'
Farmers blocking Cormac Healy from Meat Industry Ireland as they were protesting outside the Department of Agriculture in Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 07:22 AM

The Minister for Agriculture says the actions of farmers who disrupted this weeks beef taskforce meeting were "totally unacceptable."

Clashes outside the Department of Agriculture on Monday saw protesters stop Meat Industry Ireland representatives from entering.

Many of them want legal threats against farmers dropped.

Cormac Healy - from Meat Industry Ireland - insists they have been dropped.

Meanwhile, a decision on reconvening the talks is expected in the near future.

Michael Creed said the outstanding issues facing farmers will only be resolved through discussions.

"The kind of behaviour that we saw - intimidation, belligerence - outside the front door of the Department and the manner in which people going about their daily business were intimidated and attacked is not acceptable behaviour in any normal democratic society," said the Minister.

"We did negotiate. We did put together a beef market taskforce and it should be allowed to get up and running and do its work."

READ MORE

Boris Johnson in race against the clock as Brexit splits appear

More on this topic

Beef taskforce meeting adjourned after scuffle outside Department of AgricultureBeef taskforce meeting adjourned after scuffle outside Department of Agriculture

Concerns raised ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce meetingConcerns raised ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce meeting

Kepak approved to distribute burgers in the USKepak approved to distribute burgers in the US

MII says work is needed to win back export marketsMII says work is needed to win back export markets


TOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

Deal creating EU border in Irish Sea closerDeal creating EU border in Irish Sea closer

The key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit dealThe key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit deal

Talk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene FosterTalk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene Foster

Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological UniversityLimerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University


Lifestyle

I am dating a lovely guy. However, he seems really awkward about being naked in front of me.Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »