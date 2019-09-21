Farmers close pickets at more meat plants as beef price protest starts winding down

Farmer pickets were removed from a number of meat plants gates around the country overnight.

Protests at factories in Cork, Kilkenny and Mayo are the lastest to end after last weekend's agreement in the beef price row.

Last night, pickets outside Dawn Charleville, Dawn Grannagh, Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Watergrasshill ended.

The final protesters also left ABP Cahir while Kepak Clones has indicated they are preparing to stand down over the weekend.

In a statement, the Independent Farmers of Ireland said, when added to other protests which have stood down, it is clear the majority have decided the proposal agreed last Sunday provides the best blueprint for the future.

It adds while the proposal is not ideal, it is clear the majority feel it can provide a solid foundation for the future.