News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Farmers close pickets at more meat plants as beef price protest starts winding down

Farmers close pickets at more meat plants as beef price protest starts winding down
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 07:51 AM

Farmer pickets were removed from a number of meat plants gates around the country overnight.

Protests at factories in Cork, Kilkenny and Mayo are the lastest to end after last weekend's agreement in the beef price row.

Last night, pickets outside Dawn Charleville, Dawn Grannagh, Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Watergrasshill ended.

The final protesters also left ABP Cahir while Kepak Clones has indicated they are preparing to stand down over the weekend.

In a statement, the Independent Farmers of Ireland said, when added to other protests which have stood down, it is clear the majority have decided the proposal agreed last Sunday provides the best blueprint for the future.

It adds while the proposal is not ideal, it is clear the majority feel it can provide a solid foundation for the future.


beeffarmingprotest

More in this Section

Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus drawSomeone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?Could robots steal our hearts as well as our jobs?

Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’Missing woman forest search finds ‘nothing of significance’

Lunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attackedLunney family endured ‘week from hell’ after Quinn executive abducted and attacked


Lifestyle

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

The epic battle for the bridge at Arnhem, as depicted in the blockbuster 'A Bridge Too Far', saw the Allies aim to end the war by Christmas 1944, but failed as a huge airborne assault force failed to take the last bridge across the Rhine. In an extract from his latest book 'A Bloody Week', Dan Harvey tells the story of one of the hundreds of brave men from Ireland who gave their all to the Allied campaignThe bridge to war: Dan Harvey's new book looks at the Irish who went a bridge too far

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »