Famous dog-bowl sculpture found

Gardaí have confirmed that the limestone dog bowl sculpture believed to have been stolen from St Patrick’s St in Cork in recent days has been recovered.

A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that investigations are still ongoing to get to the bottom of the matter.

On Thursday, the heritage office at Cork City Council confirmed that Seamus Murphy’s limestone sculpture of a dog bowl was removed without permission from its location at 124, St Patrick’s St.

The limestone dog bowl was removed from 124, St Patrick’s St.

The much-loved piece, which has the word ‘madraí’ carved on it, had stood on the street since the 1950s when it was commissioned by businessman Knolly Stokes, then the owner of the Milk Bar which occupied the premises at the time.

Its removal sparked an outcry on social media, with many sharing images of the piece and local historian and city councillor Kieran McCarthy describing it as “cultural vandalism”.

However, the sculpture has since been located and investigations are now underway to determine why the piece was removed in the first place.

A garda spokesperson in Cork said: “Gardaí received a report of a possible theft of a sculpture on St Patrick St, Co Cork.

The item has since been found. It is unsure if the item was actually stolen but gardaí will be carrying out enquiries.

The incident has prompted concern in Cork City, with several other heritage pieces, including the 19th-century Dunscombe fountain and a number of plaques still unaccounted for.

Fianna Fáil councillor Kenneth O’Flynn has supported a call for Cork City Council to carry out a full inventory of all heritage items under its protection.