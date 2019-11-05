Family slams ‘narrowing’ of terms of inquiry into death of Shane O’Farrell

The family of Shane O’Farrell has criticised what they say is the narrowing of the terms of reference of a State inquiry into his death in 2011.

Their concerns arise after the Department of Justice “rejected” terms proposed by the judge conducting the inquiry.

The family met with Judge Gerard Haughton and was satisfied he had taken on board their concerns in drafting his terms of reference.

However, following consultation with the Attorney General, Judge Haughton’s terms were narrowed by the department, excluding what the family consider to be crucial elements in the case.

Mr O’Farrell died while cycling near his home in Carrigmacross, Co Monaghan, in a hit-and-run incident on August 2, 2011.

The driver, Zigimantas Gridziuska, had a long record of criminality over the previous two years and was on bail at the time of the offence. He also had broken bail conditions a number of times without any sanction over the previous year and had been sentenced to a prison term which he never served.

“The family has the utmost respect for Judge Haughton,” said a statement from the O’Farrells.

However, the family believes that the terms of reference now proposed by the department do not reflect the spirit of the Dáil and Seanad resolutions.

“These terms will not allow the inquiry to ascertain the full and relevant facts pertaining to Shane’s case and appear to be an attempt to curtail the scope of the inquiry and further delay matters.”

Members of the O’Farrell family are scheduled to meet a number of politicians today in Leinster House to express their concerns.