News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family of Corkman facing deportation say minor drug charge shouldn't force him out of US

Family of Corkman facing deportation say minor drug charge shouldn't force him out of US
Keith Byrne
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 08:13 AM

A relative of Keith Byrne is calling for the removal of the two fines for minor drug offences in Ireland from the Fermoy man’s record which are having an impact on his bid for US citizenship.

“Those two minor fines shouldn't be holding him back from citizenship and certainly shouldn't have him in the process of a quick removal from the country,” Jeffrey Snader told Newstalk Breakfast.

He said the exact details of the offer to Mr Byrne from immigration authorities are unclear.

It seems they are urging him to sign documents to accept deportation. He is doing what he can to stay here as long as he can.

When asked the duration of a ban from returning to the US, Mr Snader said the rules are also unclear. “It would seem that accepting it would make it difficult to return to the country in a reasonable time frame.”

He said that while Mr Byrne is exhausted he is staying focused on the task at hand, “he will do what he has to do to be reunited with his family.”

In response to a question about the chance of an appeal, he said: “We're talking about someone who had two minor fines in 2005, 2006, it doesn't really fall in line with any thing in terms of what the standards we would have for someone that we wanted here in our country.

“If he is the exact kind of person we want, those two minor fines shouldn't be holding him back from citizenship and certainly shouldn't have him in the process of a quick removal from the country.

“Right now we're taking as many shots as we can, wherever we can. Whoever would help, whether it be in the US or in Ireland or any where. The US doesn't acknowledge expungement so even if Ireland had said 'we're expunging his record of those two offences' there still wouldn't be enough for US Immigration law to accept him, but if the record was actually removed - those fines were considered removed, that could have an effect.

“To me, that's a reasonable thing to ask at the moment.

Sure, it's unlikely but when you're in a dog fight you go any avenue you can.

Mr Snader said the family’s aim is to have as many people as possible “raise enough noise about the issue that we realise is just the wrong action. There aren't a lot of people who would argue that Keith should be deported from America.”

He said his Keith's wife Keren is spending her time contacting people and trying every avenue she can.

READ MORE

Lisa Smith says she probably won't be coming back to Ireland

More on this topic

Crackdown on undocumented/illegal migrants in the US could see Irish caught in crossfireCrackdown on undocumented/illegal migrants in the US could see Irish caught in crossfire

Hawaii activists protest over construction of giant telescopeHawaii activists protest over construction of giant telescope

'He was always open and honest' - Family of Cork man facing deportation from US devastated'He was always open and honest' - Family of Cork man facing deportation from US devastated

Change for ‘quality’ in US sharesChange for ‘quality’ in US shares

DeportationImmigrationKeith ByrneTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »