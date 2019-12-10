FAI's decision not to appear before Oireachtas committee shows 'a major attitude issue', says Labour senator

The FAI has been roundly criticised for its 11th-hour decision not to attend tomorrow’s scheduled meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Sport which had been arranged to discuss the perilous state of the Association’s finances.

The Association had indicated its willingness to appear before the Committee, even tweeting on Sunday night “that it remains available to meet” both the cross-party body and Sports Minister Shane Ross.

However in a statement today, the FAI said “it is unable to accept an invitation to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, December 11”.

"The focus of the Board at this moment in time remains the refinancing package that will guarantee the future of the FAI and safeguard jobs, as well as the appointment of an independent chairperson and independent directors,” the FAI said.

"As key board members and senior executive staff are required at meetings vital to the financial restructuring and the appointment of an independent chairperson, it is not possible for the FAI to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on this occasion.

"The Board remains committed to appearing before the committee on a date when the appropriate representatives are available," the statement read.

Committee chair Fergus O’Dowd said the FAI had indicated as late as Monday that it would attend the meeting, and that arrangements had been made to host the summit.

“Suddenly, hey, presto, they're not showing up,” Mr O’Dowd told the Sean O’Rourke Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

“We can't compel them to attend, but I do know the public has a huge interest in what is happening and what will happen.

“They're just disgusted with everything that's going on. They're shocked and horrified,” he said.

The FAI was accused of not understanding the magnitude of how hurt people are after turning down the request to appear before the committee.

Labour senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said it is a "major mistake" by the FAI not to attend as it shows that "not only do we have a financial problem but we have a major attitude issue as well".

SIPTU's Denis Hynes who represents FAI staff members said he was extremely surprised by the decision of the board not to attend.

He said the union had been told today that the FAI board would not be able to meet with them as they were preparing for the committee meeting.

Mr Hynes also said that staff members met with new executive lead Paul Cooke who confirmed that some of the 200 staff in the organisation will lose their jobs.

Mr Ó Ríordáin accused the organisation of passing up an opportunity to show grassroots members and the general public that it is now willing to change.

He said: "The process of regaining that reputation has to start immediately. If you don't seize the opportunity to come within the Houses of the Oireachtas or whatever to start the process well then the feeling among the general public will be that this organisation doesn't want to change, it doesn't understand the magnitude of how hurt people are."