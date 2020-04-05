Face masks not the priority, washing your hands remains crucial - HSE

The HSE has said it is not recommending people wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

Other countries, like the US, have told people to cover their faces as the number of cases rises.

Dr Breda Smyth from the HSE has said, however, that is not the advice here.

"What is important for the public is to wash their hands and not to reduce their appetite for washing their hands. This is the best way to break the chain of transmission."

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats Co-Leader is calling on the government to bring Irish experts together to produce Personal Protective Equipment.

Deputy Roisin Shortall believes Ireland has the facilities to make the equipment to protect frontline healthcare workers.

She said pharmaceutical companies could also make re-agent, which is used to test for the coronavirus and is in short supply.

"Surely with so many pharma companies in this country we should be able to produce it here in Ireland."