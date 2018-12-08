Extra gardaí to help in Cork and Limerick over Christmas

Fifty probationer gardaí have been drafted into Cork and Limerick cities to bolster Christmas policing plans.

Senior gardaí say specific operational plans have been prepared for each city, but that each plan will have a particular focus on tackling theft, on public order, on maintaining traffic flow, and on drink or drug driving.

The probationers will be deployed alongside existing gardaí over the next few weeks at key times identified by Garda Analysis Services.

In Cork, 23 probationer gardaí have been assigned to assist in various operations, including one focusing in recent days on organised begging, which has led to dozens of arrests in the last few days, including 23 separate arrests across last weekend alone.

In Limerick, 27 probationer gardaí have been deployed. Some will be involved in the high-visibility Operation Meirle targeting shoplifting.

In Cork, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin urged people to use public transport over the Christmas period, and to consider using the extended Black Ash park and ride facility.

He asked motorists to keep junctions free, park legally, not block yellow boxes, and keep bus lanes free.

Chief Supt McPolin warned that extra checkpoints will be mounted.

“Cork City Centre is a safe place to shop, but some simple precautions will make the experience more enjoyable,” he said.

He urged people to be careful when withdrawing money from cash machines and banks, to mind belongings when in crowded areas, and to use a handbag or shoulder bag that can be held securely. Motorists have also been advised not to leave luggage or valuables exposed inside a parked car, not to leave luggage attached to a roof rack, and to lock their cars securely.

“Over the next few weeks we will have additional uniformed and plain-clothes patrols throughout the city to tackle these incidents,” said Chief Supt McPolin.