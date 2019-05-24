Exit poll greatly reduces chances of snap general election

The chances of a snap general election being called this summer in the aftermath of the European elections appear to have dissipated after Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil both slumped in a detailed voter exit poll.

A survey of more than 3,000 voters who took part in Friday's local and European elections found both Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin's parties are failing to convince the public to back their plans.

According to the RTÉ-TG4-Red C exit poll, which has a margin of error of 2%, the party support is:

Fine Gael 23%

Fianna Fáil 23%

Sinn Féin 12%

Greens 9%

Labour 6%

Social Democrats 3%

Solidarity-People Before Profit 2%

Independent Alliance 2%

Rumours have circled in recent weeks that either Mr Varadkar or Mr Martin may seek to bring down the confidence and supply deal and therefore cause a general election in the immediate aftermath of the European elections.

It had been claimed that this could happen in either June or early autumn, in part because of the possibility of by-elections caused the Brussels vote.

However, based on these projected numbers, neither party would benefit from calling a snap general election.

The poll has also indicated a Green gallop is taking place due in part to the increased focus on climate change, with Eamon Ryan's party now on 9%.