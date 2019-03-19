NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Ex-Minister settles action against local newspaper publisher

Michael Smith pictured at the launch of Fianna Fáil's local election campaign in 2004
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 01:50 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

Former Fianna Fáil TD and Minister, Michael Smith, has settled a defamation action he brought over a newspaper article.

Mr Smith, who represented the North Tipperary constituency and was a member of the cabinets of Bertie Ahern, Charles Haughey and Albert Reynolds, brought proceedings against Iconic Newspapers over an article that appeared in the Tipperary Star in June 2014 concerning fundraising for the Curreeney Hedge School project.

The action by Mr Smith, who held Ministerial portfolios including Defence, Energy, Environment and Education, was listed for hearing before the High Court today and was expected to last for four days.

Counsel for Mr Smith Hugh Mohan SC told Mr Justice Charles Meenan that the case had been settled and could be struck out.

As part of the settlement, Rossa Fanning SC for Iconic read a statement on behalf of his client.

"In the Edition of the Tipperary Star newspaper of June 6, 2014, an article was published concerning fundraising for the Cureeney Hedge School project."

READ MORE

Quinn family used firm as their 'personal bank' and withdrew €1.95bn, High Court hears

"Iconic Newspapers Ltd, the publisher of the Tipperary Star Newspaper, acknowledges that Mr Michael Smith the former Fianna Fáil Minister and TD for Tipperary North did make numerous efforts and representations to achieve funding for the project and acknowledges the high esteem in which he is held for his long-standing political career and service."

"The newspaper regrets any distress or embarrassment caused to Mr Smith and his family arising from any contrary impression that may have arisen for the publication. The newspaper has agreed to make a donation to a charity of Mr Smith's nomination in recognition of this," the statement concluded.

More on this topic

Quinn family used firm as their 'personal bank' and withdrew €1.95bn, High Court hears

Challenge to planning permission for Ringaskiddy incinerator opens at High Court

Jail for woman who stole €40k from retired GP

Suspect in mob boss hit flashes pro-Trump slogans at court hearing

KEYWORDS

CourtTipperary

More in this Section

Shivs and Shanks: Exhibition of improvised weapons goes on display on Spike Island

Prisons seek to ease fears over backlog of sex offenders for treatment programme

Cystic fibrosis patients call for new hospital facilities

Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford


Lifestyle

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

Francis Rossi: ‘Think about my legacy? That would be far too pompous’

From celery juice to skincare and taking her baby to work, Miranda Kerr shares her morning routine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »