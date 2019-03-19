Ex-Minister settles action against local newspaper publisher

Former Fianna Fáil TD and Minister, Michael Smith, has settled a defamation action he brought over a newspaper article.

Mr Smith, who represented the North Tipperary constituency and was a member of the cabinets of Bertie Ahern, Charles Haughey and Albert Reynolds, brought proceedings against Iconic Newspapers over an article that appeared in the Tipperary Star in June 2014 concerning fundraising for the Curreeney Hedge School project.

The action by Mr Smith, who held Ministerial portfolios including Defence, Energy, Environment and Education, was listed for hearing before the High Court today and was expected to last for four days.

Counsel for Mr Smith Hugh Mohan SC told Mr Justice Charles Meenan that the case had been settled and could be struck out.

As part of the settlement, Rossa Fanning SC for Iconic read a statement on behalf of his client.

"In the Edition of the Tipperary Star newspaper of June 6, 2014, an article was published concerning fundraising for the Cureeney Hedge School project."

"Iconic Newspapers Ltd, the publisher of the Tipperary Star Newspaper, acknowledges that Mr Michael Smith the former Fianna Fáil Minister and TD for Tipperary North did make numerous efforts and representations to achieve funding for the project and acknowledges the high esteem in which he is held for his long-standing political career and service."

"The newspaper regrets any distress or embarrassment caused to Mr Smith and his family arising from any contrary impression that may have arisen for the publication. The newspaper has agreed to make a donation to a charity of Mr Smith's nomination in recognition of this," the statement concluded.