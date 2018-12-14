NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Events to mark 100 years since the landmark 1918 election

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 07:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Today marks 100 years since the first election in which women in Ireland got to vote.

The 1918 election saw women over the age of 30 extended the right for the first time, as well as men over the age of 21 who did not own property.

Countess Markievicz

Events have been taking place throughout year to mark the occasion, with a number also planned for later today across the country.

Senator Ivana Bacik, who is the chairperson of the Oireachtas Vótáil 100 committee set up to mark the centenary, says the battle for the right to vote started decades before 1918.

In Dublin, a procession of women TDs and Senators will walk between Leinster House and the National Gallery in Dublin to highlight how few women are still represented in politics.

There will be a conference in the Convention Centre in Dublin this afternoon on "Politics Needs Women", which will be attended by politicians and students from secondary schools.

President Michael D Higgins will be among the attendees of a reading by Eavan Boland in Dublin's Academy House to mark the centenary of women's suffrage.

This evening, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, will officially open the "100 years of Women in politics and public life 1918 - 2018" pop up museum at Dublin Castle.


1918SuffrageElectionCentenaryRight to VoteWomen

