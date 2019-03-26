European student filmmakers to descend on CIT for documentary festival

Young documentary makers from around Europe are expected to arrive in Cork next week.

The annual 'Story?' international student documentary festival will take place in Cork from April 3-5.

The event, organised by Public Relations and New Media students from Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) are inviting students from Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands to display their films, ranging from documentaries to animations.

“This will be the second year of the festival which was established to promote CIT and develop relations with other international universities, as well as showcasing the talent CIT students have to offer,” said Journalism lecturer, Frank O’Donovan.

READ MORE TDs vote in favour of noise restrictions at Dublin Airport

All submitted documentaries will be evaluated by a panel of experts and a shortlist will be created with an awards ceremony taking place on April 5.

“The festival was very successful in attracting quality films from a number of different international universities last year and this year we hope the event will be even bigger and better,” said CIT student, Matt Finnerty, one of the organisers of the event.

As well as film screenings there will also be a number of workshops throughout the week focused on documentary making given by international experts.

“This is Ireland's first film showcase of its kind, so it will be very exciting to see how it grows this year and hopefully into the future” said Mr O’Donovan.