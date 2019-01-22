NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

European Commission says no-deal Brexit will lead to hard border in Ireland

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 01:25 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The European Commission's chief spokesperson has warned a no-deal crash out Brexit will inevitably cause a hard border in Ireland.

Commission spokesperson Margaritis Schinas confirmed the situation to journalists on Tuesday morning just hours after British prime minister Theresa May refused to rule out the doomsday Brexit scenario.

Speaking to reporters during a morning briefing in Brussels, Mr Schinas was repeatedly asked if a hard border can be avoided if there is a no deal Brexit.

In response, he said:

If you'd like me to push and speculate on what might happen in a no deal scenario in Ireland, I think it is pretty obvious: you will have a hard border.

Mr Schinas's comments are likely to cause significant concern in Dublin due to the fact there are growing fears a no deal Brexit is becoming an increasing possibility.

READ MORE: Roisín Shortall calls on Govt to support Bill to extend parental leave

The remarks will also be seen in the context of British prime minister Theresa May's decision to refuse to rule out the possibility of a no deal Brexit in a House of Commons debate on Monday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney have repeatedly said they do not expect a hard border to return to Ireland and have no secret plans for physical infrastructure on the border.

However, both have also said in recent weeks that it will be difficult to avoid the prospect of a hard border if the EU and Britain fail to strike a coherent Brexit deal.


KEYWORDS

BrexitEuropean CommissionHard BorderNo Deal Brexit

Related Articles

Labour ‘not in any way backing second Brexit referendum with amendment’

Theresa May’s Brexit battle: What is going on in the Commons?

No-deal Brexit could cost NI €5.7 billion by 2034, CBI warns

May faces fresh Commons fights over Brexit

More in this Section

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »