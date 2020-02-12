EU vote brings controversial Shannon LNG gas terminal a step closer

The controversial Shannon LNG gas terminal is a step closer after a vote today in the European Parliament.

MEPs today voted down a motion objecting to a list of priority energy projects across the EU.

They include the Silvermines hydro-electric plant in Tipperary and the Shannon project, both of which are eligible for EU funding and fast-tracking.

Critics say it goes against climate targets and will lead to fracked gas being imported from the US.

MEPs today voted against a Green Group objection to the list.

Green Party MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan said it is a backwards move.

Ms O'Sullivan said: "In Ireland's case it's bringing fracked gas from Pennsylvania in the US into Shannon in Ireland.

"Because we are reminding the parliament that the Green Deal is front and centre here in Europe and because of climate chaos and biodiversity decline, it's really important that we move into renewable projects and that public money is spent in those areas and not going down a regressive path."

However, Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly is warning that we might run out of gas due to the UK leaving the EU.

Mr Kelly said Ireland needs security of supply, saying: "By rejecting one particular project on the basis that it might have fracked gas won't reduce by one iota the amount of fracking that will take place in the US and elsewhere.

"This is a far bigger problem in terms of security of supply for Ireland, the Corrib gas line will be depleted in a number of years.

"We are now dependent on a third country, the UK, for our supply. If they change the rules we could find a situation down the line where we'd have no gas to heat our houses, to run our industries, to power our transport."