News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

EU vote brings controversial Shannon LNG gas terminal a step closer

EU vote brings controversial Shannon LNG gas terminal a step closer
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 01:51 PM

The controversial Shannon LNG gas terminal is a step closer after a vote today in the European Parliament.

MEPs today voted down a motion objecting to a list of priority energy projects across the EU.

They include the Silvermines hydro-electric plant in Tipperary and the Shannon project, both of which are eligible for EU funding and fast-tracking.

Critics say it goes against climate targets and will lead to fracked gas being imported from the US.

MEPs today voted against a Green Group objection to the list.

Green Party MEP for Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan said it is a backwards move.

Ms O'Sullivan said: "In Ireland's case it's bringing fracked gas from Pennsylvania in the US into Shannon in Ireland.

"Because we are reminding the parliament that the Green Deal is front and centre here in Europe and because of climate chaos and biodiversity decline, it's really important that we move into renewable projects and that public money is spent in those areas and not going down a regressive path."

However, Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly is warning that we might run out of gas due to the UK leaving the EU.

Mr Kelly said Ireland needs security of supply, saying: "By rejecting one particular project on the basis that it might have fracked gas won't reduce by one iota the amount of fracking that will take place in the US and elsewhere.

READ MORE

Iconic bridge closed during Storm Ciara just days after official opening

"This is a far bigger problem in terms of security of supply for Ireland, the Corrib gas line will be depleted in a number of years.

"We are now dependent on a third country, the UK, for our supply. If they change the rules we could find a situation down the line where we'd have no gas to heat our houses, to run our industries, to power our transport."

More on this topic

Oil giant BP sets net-zero target by 2050Oil giant BP sets net-zero target by 2050

Global carbon emissions from energy flatlined in 2019Global carbon emissions from energy flatlined in 2019

There is a temptation for businesses to use concern for the environment purely as a marketing ployThere is a temptation for businesses to use concern for the environment purely as a marketing ploy

Seamstress living in Direct Provision to show Cork office workers how to avoid fast fashionSeamstress living in Direct Provision to show Cork office workers how to avoid fast fashion


ShannonLNG gasfrackingEuropean ParliamentTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in IrelandCheck your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

Sturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and StormontSturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and Stormont

Expert: Intensive care units lack resources to cope with coronavirus epidemicExpert: Intensive care units lack resources to cope with coronavirus epidemic

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in WaterfordWoman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford


Lifestyle

To help your child to get a good night's, you need to look at what happens during their day, says Helen O'CallaghanSleeping essentials: Day time routine is vital for kids to have a good night

Coughlan’s bar and music venue has been awarded Irish Music Venue of the Year at IMRO’s national music venue awards.Cork's Coughlan's bar is named Irish music venue of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »