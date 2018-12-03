NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Estates taken over by Cork County Council still in ownership of developers

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 05:53 PM
By Sean O’Riordan

Potentially dozens, if not hundreds, of estates taken in charge by Cork County Council still have developers or their relatives in ownership of the land and some are still trying to charge residents ground rent.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey has promised to investigate claims made by two councillors that the situation could have significant implications for the upkeep of these estates.

Tim Lucey

The issue first came to light at a meeting of the Blarney/Municipal District Council when Cllr Kevin Conway said he had become aware of two estates in that area had been taken over by the council, but the land still belonged to the developer.

These are older estates, built in the 1970s, and it appears that up to about four or five years ago when the paperwork to take them in charge was being done there was no provision made for removing the ownership of the developer.

In recent years this has been rectified, but Cllr Conway pointed out that there was a legacy issue with others and this has to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Council engineers in the municipal district confirmed that Cllr Conway was right.

He said he was concerned that developers or their descendants could step in and prevent the council carrying out maintenance work in such estates.

The matter was again raised at a full meeting of the county council in County Hall by Cllr Conway.

He told Mr Lucey that he viewed this as a very serious matter which had potentially very serious implications.

"If somebody (developer or relative who inherited the land title) was awkward enough they could stop the council or its agents coming into estates doing work such as clipping trees or putting in new public lighting," Cllr Conway said.

He gave details of the two cases he had become aware of in his municipal district and said he was aware of another estate in a different municipal district where the legal representatives of a developer were still demanding ground rents, even though the council had taken it in charge many years ago.

READ MORE: Junior ministers' efforts to claim more hotel expenses deemed 'bananas'

Cllr Seamus McGrath said he was also very concerned about the situation and pointed out that a developer had tried to sell a green space in an estate in the Carrigaline area last year, even though that estate was also taken in charge by the local authority.

"In the end it didn't happen, fortunately," Cllr McGrath told Mr Lucey.

The chief executive said that in recent years the council had ensured that all of the estate ownership was taken into its hands when it took over the running of privately built estates.

He told councillors there was a legacy issue which he would investigate.


KEYWORDS

CorkDevelopersCork County CouncilEstates

Related Articles

Skibbereen set for innovation centre and startup campus with €2m boost

69-year-old marathon runner: ‘I’ll just keep going. Sure why not?’

My late buddy: fisherman, banjo man, above all fine man

Cork Mayor condemns 'mindless stupidity' of vandalism at historic crib

More in this Section

Met Eireann warns of heavy rain with chance of floods on south coast

Prisoner's slopping out appeal could affect up to 1,000 cases, Supreme Court hears

Ireland joins DNA sharing system in fight against crime

Department gets four times more applications for Sports Capital Grants than funds available


Lifestyle

Sniffle season is upon us – how to stop other people from getting your cold

Knickers the giant cow: why do some animals grow so big?

Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »