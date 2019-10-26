Essex migrant deaths: Man arrested at Dublin Port

A man in his early 20s from the North has been arrested at Dublin Port as part of the investigation into the discovery of 39 bodies in a lorry in Essex.
The arrest was made on foot of an unrelated outstanding court order for an offence in this jurisdiction.
He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.
Update 5.20pm: An Essex Police spokesman said: “We are in liaison with the Garda police in relation to an arrest they have made today at Dublin Port. At this point (the man) is only being processed by the Garda in relation to unconnected offences to the Essex Police investigation.”
Four other people arrested over the deaths, including a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland who was detained at Stansted Airport yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter, remain in custody.
Officers had earlier arrested a couple, named locally as haulage boss Thomas Maher and his wife Joanna, both 38, of Warrington, England but who both also have Irish connections, in the course of the investigation.
Mo Robinson, 25, from Armagh the driver of the Scania truck, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
EARLIER: Truck carrying 39 migrants may have been part of convoy, say relatives
Essex Police are investigating lines of inquiry to “establish whether there is a wider conspiracy involved” in the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry in Grays on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said.
Mr Pasmore told a press conference at Grays police station in Essex that all of the victims had been recovered from the trailer and were now at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.
Mr Pasmore appealed to the Vietnamese community to come forward if they believe a family member of loved one may be one of the victims.
He added that he cannot confirm the victims' nationalities or identities and is "remaining open minded".
He said he had met with the Vietnamese ambassador on Saturday morning as part of efforts to engage with the country’s wider community.
Meanwhile, there are media reports that relatives who fear their loved ones are among those who died believe the truck may have been one of three lorries carrying more than 100 migrants. the reports could not be independently verified at the time of writing.
According to the relatives' comments, two of the vehicles are thought to have completed their journeys, but the third - carrying the 39 victims - was delayed at an unknown location.
Asked about reports the lorry was part of a convoy of three carrying around 100 people, Mr Pasmore said: “...You’re homing straight on to an investigative question. My role is (only) to identify the deceased.
“What I will say is I know the senior investigating officer remains open minded. There are lines of inquiry that are set of course to establish whether or not there are wider conspiracies involved in this...but I can say no more than that.”