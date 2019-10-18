News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

EPA takes Cork County Council to court for allowing 'dangerous' level of polluted liquid to build up at landfill site

EPA takes Cork County Council to court for allowing 'dangerous' level of polluted liquid to build up at landfill site
Cork County Hall.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, October 18, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Cork County Council has appeared in court charged with allowing a build up of potentially explosive gas and an accumulation of a "dangerous" level of polluted liquid at a Carrigtwohill landfill site.

The local authority admitted it has not burned off gas arising from the East Cork Landfill Site in line with its responsibilities as site licence holder.

The Environmental Protection Agency - the authority that brought the case against the Council - told Midleton District Court that the problems it identified at the site remained months after it had raised concerns with senior officials at the local authority.

EPA inspector, Joe Hunter, told Judge Brian Sheridan that he inspected the site on November 15, 2018, and found that a gas flare - to burn off landfill gas so as to avoid a build up that could cause explosions - was not working.

He said that historical data covering the six months preceding his inspection showed the flare was not working for most of that period. He said a surveillance system that was supposed to keep records of site management was not maintained in line with regulations.

Mr Hunter said leachate - a liquid which has percolated through the waste in a landfill - had accumulated at levels of up to 5.8m, when regulations warn it should not exceed one metre. Mr Hunter said these levels of leachate were "dangerously high" and said an excessive build-up of leachate could rupture the lining system in the landfill that protects the surrounding environment from contamination.

The court heard that senior council officials were informed of these shortcomings last December, but that some issues remained outstanding in subsequent inspections in April and May of this year.

Judge Sheridan described Mr Hunter’s testimony as “startling” and said it was the first time he has had Cork County Council appear as a defendant in his court.

Jason Teahan of Fieldfisher Solicitors, representing the EPA, said the Council was facing 11 charges in total, and was entering a plea in five of these.

The Council accepted charges that it failed to maintain both landfill gas flares, and the Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition system that oversees the landfill gas management scheme in a fully operational manner. It was also conceded that it failed to ensure that the leachate levels did not exceed a level of 1 metre over the high-density polyethylene liner of the waste landfill cells. The Council can be fined a maximum of €5,000 for each charge.

READ MORE

'I am free': Victim reacts after older brother jailed for decade of sexual abuse and rape at Cork home

Stephen McDevitt, representing Cork County Council, emphasised that the local authority has made progress since the investigations. He said the leachate goes to the nearby Carrigtwohill waste water site, and that the Council has not had the same level of access to the plant since Irish Water assumed the running of the facility.

While accepting the Council has made improvements, Mr Teahan said the EPA believes the offences were serious enough to merit conviction. However he said that decision was a matter for the court.

“All improvements made so far are standard things we would expect, and they are still not fully there,” Mr Hunter said.

Judge Sheridan adjourned the matter until April 16, 2020 to assess further improvements.

More on this topic

Bank of Ireland opposes Personal Insolvency Arrangement for woman who owes around €600kBank of Ireland opposes Personal Insolvency Arrangement for woman who owes around €600k

Letter from Meghan to her father written at ‘time of great personal anguish’Letter from Meghan to her father written at ‘time of great personal anguish’

Tommy Robinson appears in court in football banning order caseTommy Robinson appears in court in football banning order case

Judge thought 'long and hard' before giving man suspended sentence for beating up his ex in 'terrifying ordeal'Judge thought 'long and hard' before giving man suspended sentence for beating up his ex in 'terrifying ordeal'


courtlandfillTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Dublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitchesDublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitches

Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxesHouseholds accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Appeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroomAppeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroom


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »