Home»Breaking News»ireland

Eoin Ó Broin blasts Taoiseach's comments on social and affordable housing

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 05:13 PM

The Taoiseach has been accused of being 'out of touch' with the housing crisis, after he claimed Sinn Féin-led councils were responsible for the slow pace of new social and affordable housing.

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin has hit back at the claims, saying they're 'completely false'.

He says Leo Varadkar's own party is responsible for blocking some council developments.

"In fact, it's because of Sinn Féin-led councils that we've seen an increase in social housing and we're beginning to see some affordable [housing].

"In many cases, it's Fine Gael councillors who are trying to block and vote down proposals for more social and affordable housing.

"So there's no truth to these allegations whatsoever."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Restrictions on short-term rentals to be proposed by Housing Minister

Third building occupied by homelessness activists 'Take Back The City'

Lord Mayor of Cork hits back at Housing Minister

Rise in home repossessions ‘cannot be ruled out’

More in this Section

Man, 25, charged over shop robbery

Investigation underway after large quantity of cash seized

Sales of head lice products rise as schools return

Fivefold increase in British nationals becoming naturalised Irish citizens


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »