Eoghan Murphy 'more into spin than actual work', Labour says

Labour welcomes the prospect of strengthening up short-term rental laws, but accuses the Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy of 'spin'.

This comes as there are plans for a dedicated team to enforce new regulations.

Labour says that short-term lettings, such as Airbnb, are contributing to the housing crisis and legislation needs to be introduced.

The party's spokesperson for Transport, Tourism and Sport Kevin Humphreys says action needs to be taken.

"I very much welcome that Dublin City Council is now gearing up for the promised legislation, but unfortunately it is only promised legislation," he said.

"The Minister still hasn't published the legislation and he had promised that the legislation would go through both the Dáil and the Seanad before the end of the year. This is now becoming very unlikely that this will happen.

"Unfortunately the Minister is more into spin than actual work."

Digital Desk