Home»ireland

Eoghan Murphy 'more into spin than actual work', Labour says

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 02:44 PM

Labour welcomes the prospect of strengthening up short-term rental laws, but accuses the Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy of 'spin'.

This comes as there are plans for a dedicated team to enforce new regulations.

Labour says that short-term lettings, such as Airbnb, are contributing to the housing crisis and legislation needs to be introduced.

The party's spokesperson for Transport, Tourism and Sport Kevin Humphreys says action needs to be taken.

"I very much welcome that Dublin City Council is now gearing up for the promised legislation, but unfortunately it is only promised legislation," he said.

"The Minister still hasn't published the legislation and he had promised that the legislation would go through both the Dáil and the Seanad before the end of the year. This is now becoming very unlikely that this will happen.

"Unfortunately the Minister is more into spin than actual work."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Housing

More in this Section

Cork mother named 2018 Carer of the Year

Man pleads guilty to helping unlawful organisation murder Peter Butterly

Woman in serious condition after road traffic collision in Sligo

Husband and son awarded €650,000 for shock after mum died following C-section


Lifestyle

7 holiday booking hacks for cheaper, stress-free travel

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »