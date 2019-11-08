News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Environmental watchdog to carry out audit on water plant at centre of boil notice

Environmental watchdog to carry out audit on water plant at centre of boil notice
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 07:12 AM

The Environmental Protection Agency will carry out an audit of the Leixlip plant at the centre of a major boil water notice this morning.

More than 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath are affected.

Irish Water says the results of two water samples it had taken have been satisfactory. However, a boil water notice remains in place for all customers supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

The notice will not be lifted until the HSE and the EPA sanction its removal.

Around 600,000 people are affected in parts of Fingal; Dublin City Council; South Dublin County Council; parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath.

Earlier this week, the EPA's environmental enforcement office director Dr Tom Ryan called for greater powers to be given to the EPA to force Irish Water to act on its safety recommendations after previous public health warnings failed to be acted upon.

Speaking to TDs during a lengthy Oireachtas housing committee meeting on Tuesday, Dr Ryan said while the EPA told Irish Water in March of the need to introduce a "fail-safe" shut down of a plant in an emergency, this was not done. Dr Ryan said

As a result, he said the issues involving the Leixlip water plant and the current boil water notice were allowed to occur, an issue Dr Ryan said was avoidable. He said the EPA believed this was a genuine error by Irish Water rather than a deliberate decision by the utility to ignore the EPA's advice.

READ MORE

Watchdog calls for more power to compel Irish Water to act, after boil notice reissued to 600,000

More on this topic

Boil water notice costing businesses 'thousands of euro'Boil water notice costing businesses 'thousands of euro'

Boil water notice remains as Irish Water monitors rainfall situation in warning-hit areaBoil water notice remains as Irish Water monitors rainfall situation in warning-hit area

Watchdog calls for more power to compel Irish Water to act, after boil notice reissued to 600,000Watchdog calls for more power to compel Irish Water to act, after boil notice reissued to 600,000

Refurbishing Leixlip water plant 'like trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road'Refurbishing Leixlip water plant 'like trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road'


TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul

Event centre developer to appeal bridge contributionEvent centre developer to appeal bridge contribution


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »