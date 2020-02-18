Environmental assessment underway on ship washed up on Cork coast

An environmental assessment is underway on the vessel that washed up on the Cork coast over the weekend.

Cork County Council is investigating if oil or other hazards could leak into the waters around Ballycotton Bay.

The ship had been adrift in the Atlantic for almost a year and a half, after its engine failed and its crew were rescued.

Meanwhile, any owners of the ghost ship the MV Alta have up to a year to reclaim it, with the abandoned vessel to undergo an initial assessment on Tuesday morning as mystery deepens over its recent past.

The 77metre-long ship came aground on rocks west of Ballycotton on Saturday due to the force of Storm Dennis, but its unconventional journey to Irish shores has grabbed international media attention.

Now snagged on rocks, Cork County Council has been coordinating efforts to ensure it poses no risk to the environment or marine traffic, even as questions mount over how it managed to sail for such a distance without a crew and without being tracked.

Additional reporting Noel Baker