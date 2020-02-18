News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Environmental assessment underway on ship washed up on Cork coast

Environmental assessment underway on ship washed up on Cork coast
Picture: Howard Crowdy
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 07:33 AM

An environmental assessment is underway on the vessel that washed up on the Cork coast over the weekend.

Cork County Council is investigating if oil or other hazards could leak into the waters around Ballycotton Bay.

The ship had been adrift in the Atlantic for almost a year and a half, after its engine failed and its crew were rescued.

Meanwhile, any owners of the ghost ship the MV Alta have up to a year to reclaim it, with the abandoned vessel to undergo an initial assessment on Tuesday morning as mystery deepens over its recent past.

The 77metre-long ship came aground on rocks west of Ballycotton on Saturday due to the force of Storm Dennis, but its unconventional journey to Irish shores has grabbed international media attention.

Now snagged on rocks, Cork County Council has been coordinating efforts to ensure it poses no risk to the environment or marine traffic, even as questions mount over how it managed to sail for such a distance without a crew and without being tracked.

Additional reporting Noel Baker

READ MORE

Mystery deepens over journey of Cork 'ghost ship' as council assures no environmental threat

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Council may face clean-up bill - Apply Kowloon lessons to AltaIrish Examiner View: Council may face clean-up bill - Apply Kowloon lessons to Alta

Work on Youghal boardwalk to commence in springWork on Youghal boardwalk to commence in spring

Mystery deepens over journey of Cork 'ghost ship' as council assures no environmental threatMystery deepens over journey of Cork 'ghost ship' as council assures no environmental threat

Coast Guard asks the public to stay away from cargo ship washed up in Cork Coast Guard asks the public to stay away from cargo ship washed up in Cork


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

New IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’NeillNew IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Fein members – O’Neill

Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’Bullying ‘always lingering in back of your mind’

Man who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three yearsMan who conned elderly woman out of €10,000 jailed for three years

Fine Gael: We are preparing to go into OppositionFine Gael: We are preparing to go into Opposition


Lifestyle

FOR many of us, health insurance is high on the list of financial products which that we tend to avoid changing out of fear and confusion.Money and Cents: cover all the bases for best health insurance

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular Emma in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s romantic comedy about the spoilt, meddling matchmaker who means well, says Laura HardingAnya Taylor-Joy: ‘Emma is my little monster’

Setting sail to travel the world as part of your job has a romance all of its own but for marketing manager Máire Cronin and engineer Mark Crowe it led to love.Wedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunset

One of the genres that has seen exponential growth in the podcast world is the sleepcast. Open Spotify on your phone in the evening and a number of offerings are available, writes Eoghan O'SullivanThe Podcast Corner: podcasts that will put you to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »