Emma Mhic Mhathúna 'couldn’t care less' about leaked Scally report

By Sarah Slater

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who helped expose the cervical smear test scandal, has said she “couldn’t care less” about the leaked Scally report as she knew it would not hold those responsible to account.

The mother of five, who was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer following an incorrect smear test result, is currently in a Dublin hospital receiving further treatment.

In late July she was informed that her cancer had spread to her brain and said she has not lost hope and that her children inspire her to continue fighting every day.

She has already undergone radiation therapy for four lesions in her brain.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was awarded €7.5m after her High Court action taken against the HSE and US laboratory Quest Diagnostic in June and said she had the greatest empathy for the other women affected by the scandal.

In a Facebook post she said: “Scally leak: couldn't care less. Why! Knew it would amount to no accountability.

“My focus is on the Junior Cert results (for some of her children who at the State exams). I haven't seen my children in eight days…. still in hospital.

“There will come a day in Ireland where people just get fed up and stone Leinster House. There's a few million of us…..”





However, she has vowed to give a full and robust reaction when the report is fully published tomorrow.

Describing her cancer diagnosis, Ms Mhic Mhathúna said: “An intruder has come into my home that I don’t want and it’s taking me away from my children — well, it’s trying to — so I’m fighting tooth and nail.”

The leaked Scally Report, a day ahead of when its original findings were due to be made public, has concluded that a Commission of Investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal does not need to be established.

Dr Gabriel Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer but were not told about an audit showing false negative smear tests.

Dr Scally briefed the Health Minister Simon Harris on his findings on Monday - and according to reports, he does not think a commission of investigation is needed, despite Minister Harris promising there would be one set up this month.

The respected doctor reportedly believes there are other ways to deal with the issues raised.

He is also expected to conclude that the labs which carry out testing as part of the screening programme can still be used. The full report is due to be brought before the Cabinet tomorrow.

Dr Scally has met with some of the women and families affected in the scandal ahead of its full publication.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna went on to thank the public for sending her gifts while in hospital where she is receiving the hoped-for life-saving drug pembrolizumab.

The drug is used in the treatment of recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in patients.

“Hi guys, I appreciate all the fan mail and presents being sent. All fan mail is loved and cherished.”



