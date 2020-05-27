News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Emergency services respond to reports of swimmers in trouble at West Cork beach

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 02:58 PM

Emergency services are responding to an incident in West Cork after reports that four people got into difficulty while swimming at Inchydoney beach, near Clonakilty.

It is understood that all four have made it ashore safely but that two of them require medical assessment and attention. Details of their conditions are not known yet.

The RNLI crew from Courtmacsherry lifeboat station, gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and the Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115 from Shannon, are among the assets which have been tasked to respond in the last 30-minutes or so.

The weather in the area has been described as excellent, but with a sea swell and a risk of strong currents off-shore.

