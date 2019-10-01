News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Emergency group to meet as Lorenzo weakens

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 12:58 PM

Update: Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will convene a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group this afternoon as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches.

Met Eireann has said it is on standby to issue a Status Orange weather warning for certain areas, with a a Status Red warning a possibility for the west and north-west coast.

The ESB, Gardaí, public transport operators and local authorities have been told to be ready to activate their crisis management plans.

The forecaster has said that Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to weaken into a tropical storm as it approached Ireland.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, tropical storms can have maximum wind speeds of up to 118km/hr.

Met Eireann have released infrared satellite imagery showing Hurricane Lorenzo slowly moving north east.

Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann, said they are waiting to see how the storm develops before issuing a weather warning.

Ms Cusack said: "So while it will give some very wet and very windy weather, perhaps Orange Weather warnings will be the worst, perhaps touching a Status Red on the west and north-west coast, but we won't be issuing those warnings until Wednesday morning."

Update: Met Eireann has said there is still some uncertainty over the future path of Hurricane Lorenzo, but it expects to have more precise details tomorrow.

The forecaster has been working with the US National Hurricane Center and others to try and predict the storm's route.

Met Eireann's Jean Byrne said: "The closer we get to the event, obviously, the better idea we should have. Luckily the models are coming in a little bit more into line, so I think we are fairly confident at this stage it will track close to Ireland, at least, if not over it.

"I suppose tomorrow they (the models) should align even further, we should know whether it will track slightly to the south-west or down across Connacht and across the country on Thursday night."

Earlier: Met Eireann: Lorenzo 'will no longer be a hurricane' when it comes towards Ireland

Emergency planners have been put on storm alert as Hurricane Lorenzo tracks towards Ireland.

Met Eireann’s Jean Byrne said there is still some uncertainty, but at the moment, it looks like the the storm will track close to Ireland.

Ms Byrne said: "At the moment it's heading towards the Azores and that looks fairly certain. It will continue on its north-eastward track, it till begin to weaken a good bit at that stage and by the time it reaches close to Ireland or over Ireland, it will certainly no longer be a hurricane, it will be an extra-Tropical structure.

"The exact track is still uncertain, but there is increasing confidence that it will track either close to Ireland past just to the north-west or even come down across parts of Connacht initially and come down across the country later Thursday."

No category five hurricane on record has ever made it so far north or east in the Atlantic.

Wind speed probabilities for Tropical Storm Lorenzo . Pic via National Hurricane Centre.
Officials at the Department of Housing are closely watching the latest forecasts this morning for information on Hurricane Lorenzo

They have already written to the ESB, Gardaí, public transport operators and local authorities.

They have been ordered to monitor Met Éireann's updates over the coming days and be ready to activate their crisis management plans.

Staff from across the civil service are on standby this morning, ready to attend a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination group.

Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it approaches Ireland.

It is still not certain how close it will come, but it may bring with it high seas and storm surges.

Met Eireann says it expects to have more precise details about the route of Hurricane Lorenzo by tomorrow.

