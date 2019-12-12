Elisha Gault's mother: 'We need a new Ireland where we don't hide behind closed doors'

A mother who lost her teenage daughter to suicide has warned that the mentality of “hiding behind closed doors, struggling to keep our problems closed in” is destroying the country.

Elisha Gault died on St Patrick’s Day last year after falling from a bridge in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Her body was recovered eight days later from the River Suir on March 25.

The body of the missing 14-year-old teenager was found about 8km from where she was last seen on a bridge in the town.

Elisha’s mother Grainne, has kept her late daughter’s Facebook page, RIP Elisha Gault, as both a memorial to Elisha and for young people and adults who suffer with mental health difficulties to help guide them through their despair.

Ms Gault, a single parent and mental health advocate, has spoken publicly about the loss of her much loved daughter and the battles she had with mental health along with voicing her concerns over support services for children and adolescents.

Ms Gault speaking ahead of a fundraising campaign by Agriheadz which is holding a tractor run to raise funds for three charities, Waterford River Rescue, Youth Suicide Prevention of Ireland and Sensational Kids, on Sunday at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny at 4pm, appealed for members of the public to support the fundraising Tractor run:

“A huge bunch of lads are coming together off their own backs to give a great day out for Christmas and hopefully raise some much needed funds for these amazing charities.

“I have said all along that I don’t have riches but I have a voice and if it helps others, I will continue to use it, for as long as people need to hear it.

“I think we are in desperate need of a new Ireland, one that we don't hide behind closed doors, struggling to keep our problems closed in but where we come together as communities and stand in our truth.

If I had one wish in the world it would be to own a magic rubber that could go around and rub out everyone’s pain, but then I think to erase my pain that I live with today, would be to erase the 15 years of love I had for Elisha, since I first felt her flutter in my stomach.

"I’ll never get over it [loss], ever, but I’ll get on with it as best I can.

“Struggling to keep our problems closed in should not be allowed to continue it should be a country where we come together as communities and stand in our truth.”

Speaking from her home in Carrick-on-Suir Ms Gault explained: “The impact of losing a loved one is a life long battle and especially a loss to suicide because we all carry a burden of guilt; could have, would have, should have.

“I want to make it clear, for everyone who looks at my journey as one of strength, that they could not successfully succeed in, that I am no different than each and every human being in this world.

“I'm doing my best to deal with the effects of trauma and not all days are strong days but that doesn't mean good days will not still come.

"Even last night when I sat in the corner of Elisha's childhood bedroom in the dark, with tears streaming down my face, even in my darkest hour, I clutch to the belief, better days will come again, and so to for each and everyone of us.”